The Victor Wembanyama train is expected to reach the NBA station this year. Widely considered to be potentially the biggest draft pick since LeBron James, the 7ft 5″ French star’s reputation has reached the league far before him. After all, the biggest scouts and analysts have declared him an unprecedented talent.

In all fairness, a 7ft 5″ player who can knock down one-legged threes and virtually block any shots deserves the anticipation that has followed him. Wembanyama is special and the league knows. So, naturally, a lot of teams have their fingers crossed, they are hoping to get picked first in the lottery and get access to ‘Wemby.’

However, after ‘Buttcrack’ posted a parody rumor claiming the French national would not declare for the draft, Wembanyama’s response caused panic among fans. In his tweet, he agreed with the parody account and suggested he will continue to play for Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92.

Is Victor Wembanyama not going to declare for the 2023 NBA Draft?

Victor Wembanyama currently plays professional basketball in France for a team called Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92. Despite being a 19-year-old, he has already found vast popularity and fame just by his output in France. Teams, especially in the NBA, especially in the NBA, like what he can do with his size.

So, when Wembanyama responded to Buttcrack’s tweet, the fans were naturally shocked. That being said, he is clearly bluffing. It is April 1 and the most anticipated prospect is out here making fools out of everybody.

In conclusion, Wembanyama will declare for the upcoming draft. A lot of teams are riding on the hopes of acquiring him. Moreover, the NBA has also spent resources to familiarise regular fans with his talent. His games are shown on League pass and peddled by the app. If an organization like the NBA is ready to put so much time and money into Wemby, it is hard to imagine him snubbing the 2023 NBA drafts.

Wembanyama has a well-balanced game

Contrary to how people imagine a 7ft 5″ player, Victor is anything but slow and awkward. He is a skilled player with impressive handles and the ability to create his own shots. Mets 92’s star is also capable of taking the ball coast to coast on his own.

As a defender, his 8ft wingspan and quickness make him a fearsome transition and perimeter defender as well as a good rim protector. He is also as impressive on the offense. Wembanyama can shoot fadeaways, stretch the defense, or drive to the basket.

With his unnaturally high release point, good form and confidence will prove highly beneficial to Victory. That being said, he still clearly lacks the strength to properly contest inside the NBA paint but with better strengthening and growth, Wembanyama should be able to hold his own against some of the strongest.