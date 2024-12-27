“Fall Asleep on My Chest”: Shaquille O’Neal Held the Responsibility of Calming His Children Down When They Were Babies

June 24, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; NBA former player Shaquille O’Neal with sons Sharif O’Neal and Shaqir O’Neal arrive on the red carpet for the 2019 NBA Awards show at Barker Hanger. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Shaquille O’Neal was arguably the most frightening presence on the court during his prime. But he also notably had a baritone voice and a tranquil demeanor off the hardwood back in the day. The Diesel once shared how his serenity was needed when his children were young and wouldn’t settle down.

Shaq revealed in his 2011 book Shaq Uncut how his presence alone was enough to calm his kids, adding that all he needed to do was have his young ones lay on him.

“When all of my kids were young, I loved to lie on the couch and let them fall asleep on my chest,” the Big Fella wrote in his memoir. Shaq also shared how effortless it was for him to make the babies fall asleep. In fact, he was required to do so on a daily basis.

The Hall of Fame center further wrote how calming the kids down essentially became his responsibility. Shaq would even receive phone calls from his home during workouts and business meetings to use his special calming method. “I’d get a phone call saying, ‘Come home, the baby won’t fall asleep!'” the four-time NBA Champion added.

While this became a main obligation for the star big man during his children’s infancy, Shaq continued to play a large role during their childhood and has shown he still has a close relationship with his kids today.

Shaq plays a key role in his children’s lives even now

The six O’Neal children are notably a close-knit bunch, all born within a decade of each other. Each is pursuing different life paths, which include modeling, music, and of course, basketball.

Now all adults, Shaq’s children have frequently shared the massive role the big man has played throughout their lives. The family have been featured together in numerous social media posts, reality TV shows, YouTube videos, and interviews that have only reinforced their strong bond. The former superstar was also able to work through a divorce with his former wife, Shaunie, in order to successfully co-parent after separating.

Shaq’s main duties as a father may have started with laying on the couch until his infants drifted to sleep, but the Big Fella has proven over the years that a father’s duties doesn’t stop there. It continues even after a child turns 18.