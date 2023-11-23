Fans Bombard Josh Giddey With Karl Malone Comparisons After Rumors of Relationship with Underage Woman Go Viral

Josh Giddey is in some deep deep trouble. Just recently, a video and some pictures of Thunder point guard Josh Giddey with an underage girl surfaced. The now-deleted X account detailed how the girl in the picture was actually underage. Giddey, who is currently 21 years old himself, if found guilty could be facing serious jail time.

The pictures and the videos of Giddey and the girl have been circulating all over X, which has caused the OKC guard to trend on X. It didn’t take long for the NBA account to react to the news, with most people drawing comparisons between Giddey and Jazz legend, Karl Malone. Karl too had found himself in deep trouble when he was accused of statutory rape after he had gotten a 12-year-old girl pregnant, while he was 20 years old himself.

People all around the world seem to have already accepted that Giddey’s situation will most probably have a similar outcome. X users alike pointed out the fact that Malone himself walked free after committing statutory rape, and is often seen during NBA events. The league’s failure to criticize and hold players accountable for their actions is really starting to bite them in the behind as the average fan starts to see more than the NBA would like for them too.

Karl Malone’s dark past

Karl Malone is known for his pivotal role as a power forward in the 90’s. The Jazz legend even went on to win two MVPs during his 19-year-long career in the NBA. But when Malone was a star player in college, he would find himself involved in some pretty horrifying stuff. It was reported at the time that Malone had gotten a 13-year-old girl pregnant. Malone would later be tried for Statutory rape but would end up settling the matter outside court.

In an inspiring turn of events, the boy born out of the affair would turn out to be none other than Demetress Bell. Bell was a promising college football player, who even had a five-year stint in the NFL. Malone has never met Gloria or Demetress ever since, denying even paying child support for his own kid.

It would be interesting to see how the NBA deals with the current situation. Hopefully, unlike Stern before him, Adam Silver has something more to offer than a slap on the wrist.