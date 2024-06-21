Devout Bulls Fan Turned Analyst Strongly Disproves Of The Alex Caruso-Josh Giddey Trade

Jan 13, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) drives to the basket against Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso (6) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bulls recently traded Alex Caruso to the Oklahoma City Thunder for Josh Giddey. Many call this one of the worst trades possible for the two-time All-Defensive guard. In fact, after seeing Chicago just give away a valuable piece, this famous Bulls fan believes he could’ve pulled off a better trade on his PlayStation.

A native of the city of Chicago, Keeny Beecham is a popular YouTuber with a massive fan following. Known to indulge in NBA2K from time to time, Beecham was appalled by the Giddey-Caruso trade, leading him to give his two cents on the whole ordeal.

“Part of my job is making fake trades on the God damn PlayStation, but I firmly do believe that I would be able to manage this team better than [the Bulls] in the last few seasons.”

The Chicago Bulls have been in somewhat of a rut these past few seasons. The first blow dealt to the Bulls franchise was the injury to their starting point guard, Lonzo Ball. While Coby White did pick up the slack in his absence, there hasn’t been much development other than that.

The team was rumored to move Zach LaVine this past trade deadline but made no such moves whatsoever. This was the case despite the team having missed the postseason in the last two years.

While the Bulls are finally making moves, parting ways with Alex Caruso for no assets alongside Josh Giddey is bold, to say the absolute least. After all, given how many first-round picks the Oklahoma City Thunder have, this team could have at least gotten some draft capital in order. Instead, they have chosen to objectively get worse.

Perhaps the only silver lining here is that the Chicago Bulls are finally looking to rebuild their roster.

Chicago Bulls in full revamp mode

It seems as if the Chicago Bulls front office has given up on the current roster. While that may still be understandable, the team needs to do a better job in acquiring draft capital.

If the Bulls continue to give away their commodities in return for something of less value, the team’s rebuild is sure to be a long, and arduous process. Still, with more trades likely on the horizon, the franchise has a chance to learn from its mistakes.

The team is also looking to part ways with DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine. LaVine, in particular, was the subject of numerous trade talks this past season, with teams like the Lakers, Heat, and 76ers seeming to be frontrunners.

That said, the Chicago Bulls will simply ship him off to the team that offers them the most assets. Unless they can do so, the franchise is in for yet another decade of disappointment.