Fans Wonder About Brandon Ingram’s Availability vs Thunder as Pelicans Take 4th Seed

Credits: Mar 19, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) warms up prior to the game against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Pelicans have been in excellent form. Since the beginning of February, Zion Williamson and co. have had an impressive 17-6 record. More recently, with their latest win over the Detroit Pistons and the Los Angeles Clippers’ blowout loss to the Indiana Pacers, Willie Green’s boys were successful in taking the #4 spot in the Western Conference. To retain their position on the standings, the Louisiana side will have to emerge victorious against the Oklahoma City Thunder. And for the same, the availability of Brandon Ingram will be extremely crucial.

The New Orleans Pelicans have added multiple players to their latest injury report ahead of the clash against Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and co. Apart from Malcolm Hill, E.J Liddell, and Dereon Seabron being assigned to the G-League, Dyson Daniels and Brandon Ingram have been listed as “OUT”.

Brandon Ingram hyperextended his left knee during the third quarter of the 21st March clash against the Orlando Magic. Since then, the forward has been sidelined for both games. However, the dynamic duo of Zion Williamson and CJ McCollum led NOLA to victory on both occasions.

Brandon Ingram is expected to miss two weeks

A day after the injury, the New Orleans Pelicans released the information they received from the MRI. What seemed to be a horrific injury has only been dubbed as a left bone contusion and will only be re-evaluated after 2 weeks. The Pelicans released in a statement:

The results of the MRI revealed a left knee bone contusion.

Ingram will be re-evaluated in two weeks, and additional updates will be appropriately provided.

Even though missing at least two weeks seems like a lot of time during this stage of the season, the Pelicans will be pleased to learn that their star player avoided a major injury. Further, if all goes to plan, BI will be back well ahead of the 2024 postseason.

Ingram has been having a great campaign, averaging 20.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game, per Basketball Reference. With the Pels being projected to enter the postseason without needing to participate in the play-in tournament, the All-Star duo of Ingram and Williamson will be the focal point throughout the playoffs.