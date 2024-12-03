“Fast Tracks the Maturity”: Harrison Barnes Speaks on Spurs’ Crucial Game vs Suns to Clinch West Group B in NBA Cup

The San Antonio Spurs are far from competing for an NBA championship, but they are in a position to potentially make a deep run in the NBA Cup. They can clinch West Group B with a win against the Suns tonight. A victory would stamp their spot for a quarterfinal matchup in Las Vegas. More importantly, it will be a key stepping stone for the development of their young core. Veteran forward Harrison Barnes isn’t undermining the significance of securing this win for the future of the franchise.

Advertisement

During media availability ahead of the Spurs’ matchup against the Suns, Barnes highlighted the importance of winning this game. He said,

“I think it’s important for our young group as we continue to play in these bigger games. Can we come up with a game plan? Can we be in those moments where we need to get a stop or need to get a basket or execute this play? I think those things are big for us. Just to even have that opportunity next game, especially against a good Phoenix team will be a good challenge for us.”

Spurs veteran Harrison Barnes says it's important for these young Spurs to be tested in games like tonight’s game against the Phoenix Suns, where a chance of advancing in NBA Cup tournament play is at stake. #PorVida #NBA #WeAreTheValley pic.twitter.com/TsQwSuXXfe — SpursRΞPORT (@SpursReporter) December 3, 2024

Entering the season, nobody projected that San Antonio would be in this position. They are currently 2-1 in Group B, which is tied with the Thunder and the Suns. However, they have the lowest point differential of the three teams, so a win is imperative.

Regardless of win or lose, participating in a game with high stakes such as this is beneficial for the team. In past years, the only meaningful games were in the postseason. That is no longer the case. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver’s implementation of the Play-In Tournament and the NBA Cup has given young teams more opportunities to grow at a faster rate.

On the season, the Spurs have been one of the many surprises. They currently hold an above .500 record, sitting at 11-9 and 10th in the Western Conference. They’ve been able to find success even when their Big 3 of Victor Wembanyama, Devin Vassell, and Jeremy Sochan have missed multiple games.

Barnes isn’t the only player to highlight the importance of the Suns’ game

Aside from the team-building that comes with winning meaningful games in the NBA Cup, the tournament provides other incentives for players. When asked about the role the prize money plays, Spurs guard Julian Champagnie wasn’t shy about his priorities, stating, “It’s number one.”

Julian Champagnie says there are a lot of benefits for the Spurs to be in a position to truly compete for the NBA Cup by winning tonight’s game in Phoenix, but at the top of his list is the award money each player receives based on their team’s progression:

•Championship Team:… pic.twitter.com/uI3tTqipYG — SpursRΞPORT (@SpursReporter) December 3, 2024

Progression through the tournament increases the amount of money each player on a team receives. For a quarterfinalist team, each player receives $51,497. That number increases to $102,994 for reaching the semifinals. The runner-up team receives $205,988 per player. Leaving the championship team to receive a whopping $514,970 per player.

For players on lower-end contracts, the prize money goes an extremely long way. Unlike contending teams, the Spurs have two reasons to play. To build towards the future and for a much-needed increase in payday.