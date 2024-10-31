“Zero Concerns About Victor Wembanyama”: Despite Career-Low Points, Harrison Barnes Isn’t Worried About Spurs Star

The San Antonio Spurs vs. Oklahoma City Thunder games have become eagerly anticipated affairs since last season thanks to the battle of the 7-footers. While the 2023-24 Rookie of the Year race was won by the Spurs’ big man Victor Wembanyama, Chet Holmgren got his revenge on the Frenchman last night, keeping him to just six points in Oklahoma.

It is understandable that players, be it stars or worker bees of the roster, can have their off days. However, Wemby’s performance was underwhelming on many counts. Is that something the Spurs should fret about, or let go as a one off?

Harrison Barnes, who tried his best to cover for the Frenchman’s lacklustre showing, feels there is no need to panic.

That said, the dominance Wemby displayed last season was missing at Paycom Center. He had the worst scoring night of his young career in the Spurs’ 105-93 loss against the Thunder. All six of Victor’s points came in the first half, and the 7’3 center didn’t even attempt a field goal in the second.

The 20-year-old also recorded a team-high four turnovers, compounding the Spurs’ sloppy performance. He did tally three blocks, but was thoroughly outplayed by Holmgren who recorded 19 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals and 2 blocks.

Barnes did the covering up act for his teammate Wemby outside of court as well, dousing the anxieties triggered by the poor outing.

“I have no concerns about Victor [Wembanyama]. I have seen him up close, working…His mind is right. His focus is there. He puts in the time. I have zero concerns about Victor whatsoever,” the 2015 NBA champion said in a post-game interview.

Harrison Barnes after Wemby scored a career-low 6 points and committed a team-worst 4 turnovers: "I have no concerns about Victor. I have seen him up close, working…His mind is right. His focus is there. He puts in the time. I have zero concerns about Victor whatsoever." — Tom Orsborn (@tom_orsborn) October 31, 2024

Barnes shouldered much of the offense for San Antonio last night, making seven of his 12 field goals and two of his three 3-point attempts. He ended up with a team-high 18 points on the board.

His good show wasn’t enough to compensate for the Spurs’ lack of ball security in Oklahoma City. Seven different players tallied two or more turnovers for Gregg Popovich’s team. A total of 22 turnarounds in a game is not a winning statistic.

The injury he picked up early in the second quarter could have hampered Wembanyama’s performance. He was posting up 6’5 Ajay Mitchell when the two tumbled to the court. In the Spurs timeout that followed, the Frenchman limped off the court with his left foot seemingly hurt.

MUST WATCH: Victor Wembanyama *LIMPS* back to the locker room He did so under his own power, but it is SCARY to watch 👀 pic.twitter.com/RuM2meH3wm — CourtSideHeat (@courtsideheat) October 31, 2024

There were much talk about Wemby and his injury-prone frame, earlier. Players of his height have suffered from a variety of foot injuries throughout their careers. The limping off might have given the Spurs some jitters.

Thankfully, this time the Alien checked back into the game. However, in the few minutes he missed a shot, OKC doubled down and added seven points to their lead. And the game was practically put to bed before halftime.

After seeing Victor dominate during the Paris Olympics, the expectation was that we would see a sophomore-year jump. So far though, he has only improved on his rebounding numbers, that too, marginally.

Wembanyama is averaging fewer points, blocks and assists to begin the 2024-25 season while shooting a dismal 19% from deep. His previous career-low in points came last December against the Chicago Bulls, when Wemby put up just seven points in a 114-95 loss. He did rebound back then, in the very next game (15 points, 7 rebounds, 5 blocks and 4 assists).

Maybe we can expect a similar resurgence tomorrow as Victor and the Spurs travel to Salt Lake City to face the Utah Jazz.