Feb 29th Bucks Injury Report: Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing Tonight Against the Hornets?

After a 4-7 start under their new head coach, Doc Rivers, the Milwaukee Bucks have seemingly found their footing and have ripped off three straight wins. They’ll aim to win their fourth game on the trot when they travel to North Carolina to take on the 15-43 Charlotte Hornets. The two teams last faced each other on Tuesday, where the Bucks built a 47-point lead in three quarters and rested their starters for the entire fourth quarter before winning 123-85.

The Hornets will look to take revenge for the humiliating defeat. The job might get easier, as two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo landed on the injury report on Tuesday. The superstar forward reportedly has a right knee injury. However, he’s been listed as ‘probable’ and will likely suit up to play against the Hornets on Wednesday.

Given the result of the last time the two teams met, this rematch would’ve been the ideal game to give Antetokounmpo a rest. However, the Bucks are finally gaining momentum under coach Rivers and the former Finals MVP would not want the team to mess it up against one of the worst teams in the league.

Is Giannis Antetokounmpo an MVP candidate?

Despite the chaotic nature of the Bucks’ campaign, Giannis Antetokounmpo has been consistently delivering on the court for the team. His unmatched excellence is why they are 38-21, hunting for second place in the Eastern Conference standings.

Antetokounmpo hasn’t played 65 games in three of the last four seasons. The 2021-22 season is the only exception, where he barely met the threshold and played 67 games. With the new 65-game rule for individual accolades in effect, the forward’s availability has taken a massive leap, and has missed only two of the Bucks’ 59 games this season.

The Greek Freak is featuring consistently and dominating on the court. He’s averaging 30.7 points, 11.2 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 1.3 assists, and one block per game. He’s also scoring efficiently, banking 61.6% of his shot attempts, a career-high for the forward. The two-time MVP has also been a menace on the defensive end, being one of only two players, alongside Oklahoma City Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, to average over 30 points, while boasting a defensive rating of less than 112.

Antetokounmpo is third on the latest Kia MVP ladder behind Denver Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic and SGA. All three players have a strong case to win the award. The Bucks’ explosive forward will need his team to buckle up and ensure they finish the regular season strong to help him win his third MVP award. However, his case could boil down to the Bucks’ record at the end of the regular season.