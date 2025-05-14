“If LeBron James Couldn’t Get Anybody to Come…”: Shannon Sharpe Gives Giannis Antetokounmpo a Harsh Bucks Reality Check

The future of Giannis Antetokounmpo is still a hot topic in the NBA world. After the Greek Freak and his Milwaukee Bucks were embarrassingly eliminated in the first round of the playoffs by the Indiana Pacers, reports surfaced revealing that Giannis was actually interested in exploring a trade this offseason. Shannon Sharpe and Chad Ochocinco gave their thoughts on the 30-year-old superstar potentially jumping ship during their recap of the NBA Draft lottery on Sharpe’s Night Cap program.

Giannis has been with the Bucks since he was drafted 15th overall in the 2013 NBA draft. In that time, he has proven himself as one of the more dominant big men of this era and even led Milwaukee to a championship in 2021. But that seems like an eternity ago. Even with the addition of Damian Lillard, the Bucks have underperformed in the postseason three years in a row since their epic ring run. A move for Giannis seems like it would shake up his career for the better. There is always the chance that the Bucks try to get someone to join the two-time MVP.

Sharpe thinks that would never happen in a million years, and it was the basis of his analysis on the subject during Night Cap. The NFL legend instead compared Giannis’ situation to LeBron James when The King played for the Cavaliers. He kindly reminded his listening audience that Cleveland was unsuccessful at adding key pieces to LBJ’s squad in their offseason, especially when he was sorely needing help.

“Giannis, if LeBron James couldn’t get anybody to come join him in Cleveland you damn sure can’t come get somebody to come join you in Milwaukee. Period,” Sharpe barked. “And as great as you are, if you take LeBron at his peak and you take Giannis at his peak, LeBron was better, and LeBron couldn’t get anybody to come and join him via free agency.”

Sharpe makes a valid point. LeGOAT was struggling for years, competing against a stacked Golden State Warriors squad, as well as a competitive Eastern Conference. Those teams were arguably much better than what Giannis has currently. Yes, Dame getting injured didn’t help, but the NBA is too balanced with talent not to have some competent role players.

It’s a shame because Giannis was one guy who always seemed committed to the Bucks. He helped put Milwaukee on the map with his star power, and winning the city a title only cemented his legacy. For him to be interested in going elsewhere is a good indication of how frustrated he must be being stagnant when he’s in his prime.

There are already rumors of where he might end up. The Greek Freak is interested in playing/living in a state that has no income tax. That means he could ball in Texas (Houston Rockets, Dallas Mavericks, San Antonio Spurs), Florida (Miami Heat, Orlando Magic), or Tennessee (Memphis Grizzlies). A majority of those teams were either in this year’s Play-In or in the playoffs.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is a proven winner and the sort of veteran presence that some of these young franchises desperately need. Perhaps he can be the missing piece that helps one of these teams take that championship leap.