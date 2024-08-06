“FIBA’s F**king Us”: Pat McAfee and Brian Windhorst Allege USA Being Treated Unfairly in 3-on-3 Format

The recent heartbreak of Team USA Men’s Basketball in the 3×3 Paris Olympic tournament has raised question marks everywhere. Many supporters consequently criticized FIBA’s existing selection process as the major reason behind this setback. Soon, Pat McAfee and Brian Windhorst added fuel to these talks, alleging unfair treatment against Team USA.

Windy initially declared on Pat McAfee Show that FIBA favored the lesser-known basketball nations in this tournament. He explained how the rules and regulations around this format made it challenging for the NBA players to participate. The 40-year-old further claimed that these were set in place to hinder Team USA’s chances, stating,

“FIBA doesn’t really want the USA to do good at three-on-three. They really want that to be for countries that can’t field five-on-five teams… They have all these different layers and layers and layers of things that you have to do to qualify. I don’t just mean the team. I’m talking about like… Kyrie Irving can’t just show up and play. The only way you can play is if you like play in like 15 qualifying events”.

These accusations expectedly shocked McAfee. Upon understanding the intricate details behind this alleged mistreatment, he expressed his frustration openly. Pointing a finger at FIBA, the 37-year-old declared,

“Oh, they are f***ing us. FIBA is f***ing us.”

Brian Windhorst states that FIBA created numerous rules and regulations designed to make it difficult for NBA players to take part in the 3v3 tournament “FIBA doesn’t really want the USA to do good at three on three basketball” ( @PatMcAfeeShow ) pic.twitter.com/TOLLoXI2g8 — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) August 5, 2024

Given the lengthy selection process, their annoyance is understandable. After all, the players must participate in nine events over 12 months to be considered for a spot. Moreover, they need to be ranked among the top 50 in their nation to have a chance at selection.

The NBA players are understandably reluctant to commit to this extent. On top of this, prioritizing these events will lead to them missing regular and playoff games, jeopardizing their careers. Consequently, only a handful are willing to take this risk, significantly diminishing Team USA’s prowess in this format.

That said, this dynamic gives the nation something to think about. Developing players with specialized skill sets in this format could be a way forward. Without that, they may continue facing more humiliations like the recent one.

A summary of Team USA’s journey in the 3×3 tournament

Despite entering the Olympics as the number two seed, their performances fell short of expectations. In the pool round, they won only two of their seven games, securing victories against France and China. Their campaign ended after a 21-6 defeat against the Netherlands, turning them into the second-worst-performing team in the tournament.

Much of this was down to the sudden injury of the team’s talisman, Jimmer Fredette. The 35-year-old was sidelined for the last five games of the competition with a lower extremity injury. The rest of the team failed to cope with the pressure in his absence, resulting in humiliation on the global stage.

So, Team USA’s sustained failures in this format could prompt changes in their approach in the coming years.