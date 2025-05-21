“Haven’t Shot in 11 Years”: Pat McAfee Narrates How ‘2 Bottles of Wine Deep’ Steve Nash Left Him in Awe With His Shooting

Most of the time, fans aren’t able to comprehend how much better NBA players are than a regular person. Even a below-average three-point shooter could go perfect during an individual warm-up. The muscle memory follows these players even after they retire from the sport. ESPN talk show host Pat McAfee couldn’t contain his shock at witnessing two-time MVP Steve Nash shoot a basketball for the first time in many years.

In late March, LeBron James made his infamous appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. Following his time with the crew of the ESPN talk show, he used their facilities to record an episode of his Mind the Game podcast with Nash. McAfee and his team stuck around until their filming session was over.

Nash and James are notorious for drinking glasses of wine during their discussion. The two had drunk a good amount of wine by the time they had wrapped up the episode. McAfee believes it was roughly “Two bottles of wine deep.” It’s not often a legendary player like Nash is at McAfee’s studio, titled the ‘Thunderdome’. He extended an invitation to Nash to shoot some hoops on their basketball court.

The Phoenix Suns legend offered a bit of hesitancy to the offer. He ultimately agreed to participate. McAfee recalled the details of the encounter on The Pat McAfee Show, which left him in awe.

“We go, ‘Steve, do you want to play a shooting game?'” McAfee revealed. “He goes, ‘I haven’t shot in like 11 years.'” McAfee and the rest of the crew assumed Nash would be rusty, but that was far from the case. “He goes in the corner, splash. 10 for 10 and he didn’t even hit the rim.”

McAfee couldn’t fathom how great NBA players truly are. He brought up this story to 13-year NBA veteran Quentin Richardson, who played alongside Nash for the 2004-05 season. The recollection of Nash’s shooting prowess doesn’t come as a shock to Richardson. Not only because it’s Nash, but it is common among players.

McAfee asked Richardson if he still plays pickup basketball, which he revealed he doesn’t. On the contrary, if Q-Rich revealed that if he were to shoot the basketball, he would torch the rim.

Richardson compared the art of shooting to a common hobby everyone can relate to. “It ain’t going nowhere, it’s like riding a bike,” Richardson said. He even went on to state that he would be able to follow in Nash’s footsteps in terms of connecting on three-point shots at this stage of his life.

“All I got to do is get a couple of warm-up shots, calibrate wherever I’m at,” Richardson stated. McAfee understood at that moment that professional basketball players are a different breed. Specifically, shooting in a non-competitive environment is second-nature for them.

Shortly after Richardson’s response, McAfee recalled Indiana Pacers superstar Tyrese Haliburton’s visit to the studio. At the time, he was struggling in the field in the regular season. McAfee and the rest of the crew were talking trash. Haliburton shut them up soon after.

“[Tyrese Haliburton] was having a bad go there for a little bit at the beginning of the year. He goes 15 for 15,” McAfee revealed.

Richardson reminds McAfee that NBA players have trained their whole lives, which doesn’t fade away overnight. Having the number of repetitions they’ve had, NBA players are almost always automatic, even if they have been away for the game for a while. Nash was a firsthand example that skill will follow even after retirement.