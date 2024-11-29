“Fining the Referees First for the F*** Up”: Gilbert Arenas Doesn’t Agree with Fred VanVleet’s $50k Fine

The NBA seems to have gotten stricter than ever before, requiring players to be on their best behavior at all times. A few days ago, LaMelo Ball was slapped with a hefty $100,000 fine for using questionable language in a postgame interview. More recently, Fred VanVleet’s $50,000 fine, for his recent on-court outburst has caused massive debate among NBA fans.

Gilbert Arenas is one of the more prominent names in the community to believe that the league’s fine on the Houston Rockets star was harsh. On his podcast Gil’s Arena, the Washington Wizards legend claimed that the NBA wronged VanVleet three times. Firstly, by not calling a foul (the outburst’s main reason), then ejecting him from the game, and finally, penalizing him with a hefty fine.

Agent Zero gives the league a simple solution to prevent players from lashing out, fining the officials for their mistakes as well. This approach would give players the confidence that the league was addressing the problem, reducing the need for them to vent their frustrations.

“You’re penalizing a reaction. There wouldn’t be no reaction if you start penalizing the action first. If you start fining the referees first for the f*** up, you wouldn’t have this… I don’t need to f***ing crash out, I don’t have to. I know the league is going to get you for the s*** you done f***ed up with,” Arenas said.

With the officials not facing any consequences for their actions, such animated reactions would be pretty commonplace, according to Arenas.

“But if I know there’s no penalty on you, then of course I’m going to keep reacting the way I react,” Arenas concluded.

VanVleet, a veteran in his ninth career season, should have approached the situation with more composure. Even when his frustration was justified, he didn’t have the right to disrespect any official in that manner. The 30-year-old almost poked the referee while lashing out at him.

While it’s understandable that Arenas wants to stand up for the players, $50k seems like a valid price for the gravity of the offense. Players should avoid touching the officials at all cost.

Now, as Jeff Teague pointed out, VanVleet might face the consequences of his actions by not getting any calls in his favor.

Jeff Teague claims that the officials will isolate VanVleet

The $50,000 fine is just one of many repercussions that VanVleet faces. According to Teague, FVV’s “f**k you” outburst offended the entire group of officials, potentially leading to a month-long period of him not receiving favorable calls.

“Refs is like a gang. They gonna stick together. So whoever he cussed out, they gon’ report that and they a gang. Them refs not gon’ f**k with him. He probably won’t get no calls for a good month,” Teague said on his podcast.

Teague backed his claims by narrating a tale from his playing days. He revealed that, much like the Rockets guard, he once cussed out Scott Foster. After that incident, Teague noticed he never got a foul call from Foster again.