Draymond Green Immediately Apologized To ‘Close Friend’ Fred Vanvleet For Choice Words Weeks After Warriors-Rockets Scuffle

Apr 26, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Houston Rockets guard Fred VanVleet (left) defends against Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) during the fourth quarter of game three of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Basketball is a heated game. No one knows that more than Draymond Green. The Warriors legend has a reputation for getting under players’ skins and even taking things to an unnecessary physical place to prove a point. Green pulled this move just this past postseason on numerous occasions. However, there was one incident that he regretted.

In the opening round of the 2025 playoffs, the Dubs took on the No. 2-seeded Rockets. Game 3, which was in Houston, saw Dray bump heads with Fred VanVleet. The two had an intense exchange of words during a timeout, which later caused both benches to clear and both men to be separated.

Green recently appeared on the Pivot podcast and reflected on that moment, as he considered VanVleet a good friend. “Me and Fred got into it Game 3. I said some choice words that, as soon as I said them, I knew it right away. That series went 7, I never said the words again the rest of the series,” said the 35-year-old star.

Despite remaining peaceful, the four-time NBA Champion admitted that he felt the moment needed some closure. Fortunately, one day before this very podcast recording, he revealed that he got a chance to settle up with the Rockets guard while out at a restaurant.

“He’s like, ‘Yo I need to talk to you,’ as soon as I got to the table,” stated Green, who then spoke as if he were VanVleet. “‘What you said, The words you said,’ as soon as he starts I said, ‘I’m sorry. I was wrong.’ And I knew it right away.'”

It’s rare to hear Draymond own up to his wild behavior, especially on the court. That said, there was a genuine sadness from him when he realized that he had directed some of his competitive passion at someone he considers a friend. Apologizing is hard, but it’s what men do. Kudos to him for doing the right thing.

Green would have multiple other incidents during the 2025 playoffs, including an odd statement to the media

Draymond’s blowup at VanVleet was hardly the only incident the future Hall of Famer got into during this year’s postseason. His most notable one actually occurred off the court, and was with the media.

After the Warriors defeated the Rockets, they played the Timberwolves in the next round. In one game, Draymond was given a technical foul on Minnesota’s Naz Reid, a call that he vehemently disagreed with. Rather than let it go, he gave the NBA press this headline in the locker room as soon as the game ended.

“The agenda to continue to keep making me look like an angry black man is crazy. I’m sick of it. It’s ridiculous,” said the four-time champ.

Draymond Green just wanted to give one quick postgame statement: “The agenda to continue to keep making me look like an angry black man is crazy. I’m sick of it. It’s ridiculous.” pic.twitter.com/ay7TLFhjWL — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) May 9, 2025

It was a rather silly statement in hindsight, since Dray playing the race card made no sense for what he did in the game. Green has always been a vocal supporter of the black community and has also publicly denounced the injustices that black men have suffered from the law. In that light, he’s passionate, reasonable, and a voice of reason.

But throwing this statement out after a loss and from a VERY CLEAR technical foul that he caused just screamed immaturity and spotlight seeking. It’s one of the worst parts of Green as a player. He does these incredible things on the court as a defender, and even sometimes as a scorer.

Those few beautiful moments immediately get sent to another realm as his tirades usually take over. Perhaps one day, Draymond can accept the fact that he is the common denominator in these instances. Until then, get ready for more sound bites.