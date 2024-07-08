Focused on Coaching the Lakers, JJ Redick Spills the Future of His Podcast in His Goodbye Message

The Los Angeles Lakers announced JJ Redick as their next head coach last month. While this is an incredible opportunity for Redick as someone who has no prior coaching experience, taking this demanding job means that he will now have to abandon the work in media that he’s most known for so far. Recently, Redick posted a clip on his YouTube channel, announcing that it’ll be his final appearance on the platform for a long time. The 40-year-old also detailed the future of his podcast in his absence.

One of the reasons why people are willing to give Redick a chance to prove himself as a coach is because of his knowledge and understanding of the game. Over the years, we have seen him break down the most complex of plays to its last detail, ensuring that his viewers understand everything there is to understand about the game of basketball. Now that he will be a coach, Redick will no longer be able to do that.

The 40-year-old said in the video, “We’re in a little bit of a transition here… I will be moving on to coach the Los Angeles Lakers. Three Four Two is alive and well. Three Four Two will continue to operate, I will have no involvement.”

Redick thanked his viewers and fans for all their support throughout the years. He also promised them that the output of his channel’s production will not be affected, even when he is no longer working there.

Redick reiterated that his entire focus now will be on coaching the Lakers and making them the best team that they can be. The happiness about bagging such a major opportunity could be seen on his face throughout the video. Redick credited this opportunity to the luck factor that he believes has always worked in his favor throughout his career.

The former NBA star also added that he has been fortunate to work alongside some amazing people for his brand.

As his parting words, Redick said that he is leaving the viewers and subscribers of his platform in very capable hands. He promised them that the team will continue to put out great content while he is out there, working as an NBA head coach.

Co-host of Redick’s ‘Old Man and the Three Podcast‘, Jason, wrote in the comments of the recently posted video, “Hey, everyone. Jason here. Words can’t express how much we appreciate the support of the OM3 community…We have big things coming in the near future including a massive interview this week with a guest host. So thanks for sticking with us and we look forward to continue making great hoops content for you. Cheers.”