Following $357,000,000 Franchise’s Brooklyn Shift, Shaquille O’Neal ‘Vowed’ To Bring Hometown City An NBA Team In 2011

May 31, 2012; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; TNT analyst Shaquille O’Neal before game three of the Western Conference finals of the 2012 NBA playoffs between the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Oklahoma City won 102-82. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

After being unanimously approved by the NBA Board of Governors, the Nets franchise was shifted from New Jersey to Brooklyn. After the announcement of the $357,000,000 franchise being relocated to Brooklyn, Shaquille O’Neal expressed his desire to buy an NBA franchise and base it out of his hometown – Newark, in 2011.

Interestingly, Shaquille O’Neal revealed his wish to purchase an NBA franchise merely a year after another NBA star, Michael Jordan, finalized buying the Charlotte Hornets, becoming the first black owner of an NBA team. The team was then called the Charlotte Bobcats and cost MJ a staggering $275 million. However, he managed to achieve his lifelong dream of owning an NBA franchise in the state he grew up in.

Shaquille O’Neal wanted to bring an NBA franchise to Newark

During his interview appearance for The New York Times in 2011, Shaquille O’Neal spoke about his desire to purchase an NBA team. Apart from revealing that he was inclined to be a team owner, the Big Aristotle also disclosed that he would love to bring a team back to Newark, New Jersey.

Question: Do you still want to own a team?

Shaq: “Yes. And I’m looking forward to bringing a team to Newark. I haven’t spoken to Mayor Booker about it yet, but I’m working on it. I know Newark can support an NBA team. And I’m going to be one of the guys that’s going to bring a team there.”

Shaq had retired from the NBA only a few months before he gave this interview. Over the course of his distinguished 19-year career, O’Neal had gathered a total of $286.3 million from his contract earnings. Considering that Shaq also endorsed several high-profile brands and made smart business ventures, he was capable enough to be a majority owner of an NBA franchise.

It’s been almost 12 years since the TNT analyst disclosed his wishes, and he has still not come close to achieving it. However, now being worth $400 million, he can easily be part of the ownership group for any franchise.

Shaq considered purchasing the Phoenix Suns

Shaquille O’Neal was among the contention to be the new owner of the Phoenix Suns in 2022. However, after seeing the initials – JB – also be in the reckoning to purchase the Arizona side, O’Neal was frightened and he backed out.

“I was open [to the idea of purchasing the team] until I saw the initials JB. Let me tell you something, you don’t mess with James Brown, you don’t mess with Jeff Bezos,” Shaq said on The Big Podcast.

“When the boys come on stage, get your ass and go. So, Jeff said he wants it, and a couple of other heavy hitters said they want it. I’m not even gonna put my name in the bucket on this one. I’m not.”

Unlike what Shaq believed, Jeff Bezos wasn’t the new owner. Mat and Justin Ishiba bought control of the team for a whopping $4 billion price tag.