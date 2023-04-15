HomeSearch

Is Stephen Curry Playing Tonight vs Kings? Warriors’ Issue Status Ahead of Game 1 Against Sacramento Kings

Raahib Singh
|Published 15/04/2023

Is Stephen Curry Playing Tonight vs Kings? Warriors’ Issue Status Ahead of Game 1 Against Sacramento Kings

Apr 9, 2023; Portland, Oregon, USA; Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry (30) shoots under pressure from Portland Trail Blazers forward Kevin Knox II (11, left) during the first half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors are back in the Playoffs. Playing in their 9th Playoff in 11 years, Stephen Curry and the Dubs are back to a familiar place. After a tough regular season, the defending champions managed to close out their season strong, and secure the 6th seed for themselves.

Facing the Sacramento Kings, the Warriors are matched up against a familiar foe. The Kings’ Head Coach, Mike Brown, used to be the Warriors’ lead assistant coach till the past offseason. Brown used to spearhead the defense and had won 3 championships with the Dubs.

While the Kings may have been out of the Playoffs for 16 years, Brown knows the Warriors well. It will be an interesting matchup, and the fans can’t wait for the same. However, before the game, the fans want to know whether Steph will suit up tonight or not.

Stephen Curry will play tonight

The Warriors have been waiting for this moment all season long. The team and the fans, both knew that no matter how rough the regular season had been, come playoff time, everything will get better. The time has come now, and it’s upon the stars to shine as bright as they can.

That being said, the team’s latest injury report indicates that Stephen Curry will play tonight. He’s not on the report, and neither are Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, or Draymond Green. The Warriors have listed Andre Iguodala and Ryan Rollins as OUT.

On the other hand, the Kings only have Matthew Dellavedova listed as OUT for the contest tonight.

It’ll be a historical matchup tonight, and will stream on ABC at 5:30 PM Pacific Time.

Share this article
About the author
Raahib Singh

Raahib Singh

Raahib Singh is an NBA Editor at The SportsRush. A Computer Science Engineer by qualification, Raahib's passion for sports drew him toward TSR. He started playing basketball when he was 14, and fell in love with the sport ever since. His interest in the NBA developed at the same time as when Stephen Curry put the entire league on notice. Raahib was spellbound by Steph and the Warriors and has been a fan since. From starting off as a Warriors fan, Raahib has evolved into someone who can never miss a good game of basketball. He converts his love for the game and the knowledge he has gained into the articles he writes. In his spare time, he enjoys cricket, going for walks, and murder mysteries.

Read more from Raahib Singh