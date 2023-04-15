Is Stephen Curry Playing Tonight vs Kings? Warriors’ Issue Status Ahead of Game 1 Against Sacramento Kings

Apr 9, 2023; Portland, Oregon, USA; Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry (30) shoots under pressure from Portland Trail Blazers forward Kevin Knox II (11, left) during the first half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors are back in the Playoffs. Playing in their 9th Playoff in 11 years, Stephen Curry and the Dubs are back to a familiar place. After a tough regular season, the defending champions managed to close out their season strong, and secure the 6th seed for themselves.

Facing the Sacramento Kings, the Warriors are matched up against a familiar foe. The Kings’ Head Coach, Mike Brown, used to be the Warriors’ lead assistant coach till the past offseason. Brown used to spearhead the defense and had won 3 championships with the Dubs.

While the Kings may have been out of the Playoffs for 16 years, Brown knows the Warriors well. It will be an interesting matchup, and the fans can’t wait for the same. However, before the game, the fans want to know whether Steph will suit up tonight or not.

Stephen Curry will play tonight

The Warriors have been waiting for this moment all season long. The team and the fans, both knew that no matter how rough the regular season had been, come playoff time, everything will get better. The time has come now, and it’s upon the stars to shine as bright as they can.

That being said, the team’s latest injury report indicates that Stephen Curry will play tonight. He’s not on the report, and neither are Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, or Draymond Green. The Warriors have listed Andre Iguodala and Ryan Rollins as OUT.

The only players the Golden State Warriors are listing on their injury report for Game 1 vs. the Sacramento Kings are Andre Iguodala (wrist) and Ryan Rollins (foot). — Jason Anderson (@JandersonSacBee) April 15, 2023

On the other hand, the Kings only have Matthew Dellavedova listed as OUT for the contest tonight.

The only player the Sacramento Kings are listing on their injury report for Game 1 vs. the Golden State Warriors is Matthew Dellavedova, who is out with a fractured index finger. — Jason Anderson (@JandersonSacBee) April 14, 2023

It’ll be a historical matchup tonight, and will stream on ABC at 5:30 PM Pacific Time.