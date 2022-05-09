“I only got $28,000, where is my remaining $32,000?!”: Draymond Green reveals hilarious tax-related incident from when he signed his first Warriors deal

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green reveals a hilarious little story about how he discovered the true meaning of having taxes

We’d say Draymond Green is a pretty savvy player. Wouldn’t you?

The man can do almost everything on the floor. He can pass, he can defend, he can rebound, and so, so much more. Sure, he isn’t really that great of a scorer, but his IQ for the game more than makes up for it. But, good for him, that IQ isn’t limited to just being on the court.

Green is a very, very smart man, who knows his money, and knows what to do with it. This is especially a little bit surprising given that he came from nothing. So, such profound knowledge of what to do with money, despite being denied it for half of his life, is nothing less than inspiring.

But, where did he learn all of it from?

Well, Draymond recently sat down with MGO’s Morgan Stinson to discuss his understanding of the financial side of life. And let’s just say, you’re going to want to hear how he got his lesson about taxes the hard way.

Draymond Green reveals that his agent had to tell him that all the money taxed from his paycheck was gone forever

Taxes are a pretty simple concept on the surface, right?

The government needs funding to function, so it takes a proportionate amount of money from citizens belonging to different income classes. But, while we know this in theory, let’s just say, Green had to learn the harsh reality, in the worst way there was.

Take a look at the YouTube clip below.

Yikes! That’s really, really rough.

But hey! It’s tough lessons such as this one that helped mold Draymond Green into the Moghul he is today. So, we’re sure even the man himself is happy it happened at all.

