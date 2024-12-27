Following His ‘Hollywood’ Comments Towards Lakers, Bobby Portis Reiterates Being Happy Over Not Celebrating NBA Cup

The NBA Cup is still a new concept in the NBA as it’s only been two years since it was introduced. So, there’s not a lot of glory attached to it. Bobby Portis, who recently won the NBA Cup with the Milwaukee Bucks said on Run It Back that he’s happy his team didn’t celebrate winning the trophy.

The 29-year-old has maintained his stance on the NBA Cup even before his team won it. Portis said that there’s nothing to celebrate as a major chunk of the regular season is still ahead of the team and the celebration might divert the team’s attention.

Portis told the Run It Back panel that he was expecting champagne in the locker room after the Bucks became NBA Cup winners. To his surprise, there was no champagne which he felt was “awkward” at first. “I just took my medal off, went to the showers, showered and it was a regular game for us,” Portis added.

The 29-year-old said, “I think that was good for us not to celebrate…What we celebrating for? We got a regular season to focus on…Be the best we can be and staying locked in on the moment.” Portis revealed that the decision to not celebrate the NBA Cup win came from Darvin Ham and the Bucks coaching staff.

“What we celebrating for? We got a regular season to focus on.” – @bportistime 🍾 pic.twitter.com/v07GhlB94F — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) December 26, 2024

Another reason why celebrating the NBA Cup doesn’t make sense to most is because it can potentially derail the rest of the campaign, as was the case with the Lakers last year. While talking to Sam Amick of The Athletic, Portis said that the Lakers were too “Hollywood” for celebrating the NBA Cup win last year the way they did.

He said, “We’re not Hollywood. We have hard-working guys (who are) selfless and who give themselves up for the betterment of the team. It’s not about the points you score. It’s all about winning, being connected.” He said that the two teams can’t be compared because the Bucks consist of selfless players.

“Our group is different from their group. We’re just different in that regard of selfless guys that give themselves up. You can’t really compare the two teams…not at all,” he added. Since the Lakers are the only point of reference for NBA Cup winners of this year, the comparisons were bound to come in. However, the Bucks aren’t making a big deal out of it and are focused on winning the ultimate prize.