“Force LeBron James left 9 out of 10 times”: Michael Jordan admitted to studying the Lakers superstar and points out the flaws in his game

Michael Jordan lays out a couple tips and tricks needed to slow down LeBron James as he admits to studying the Lakers superstar.

The debate on who the greatest player in NBA history ramped up with LeBron James winning his 4th championship in 2020, with several fans claiming he’s on par with Michael Jordan and others saying he’s surpassed him. The two legends have never talked to one another about it but have spoken about the ‘GOAT’ debate on several occasions.

Michael Jordan, time and time again, has said that he prefers not to say who he believes is the greatest of all time. This is due to his belief that it would be a disservice to the legends who came before him like Oscar Robertson, Jerry West, and Bill Russell.

Also read: “Michael Jordan, as a rookie, was doing more than I ever did”: When Larry Bird gave the Bulls GOAT some huge compliments right after their first-ever meeting

LeBron James on the other hand, has said that he believes himself to be the ‘GOAT’, not after winning his 4th title, but after having claimed his 3rd. According to him, coming back down from a 3-1 deficit against a 73-9 Golden State Warriors squad cemented his legacy as the greatest to ever do it.

Michael Jordan breaks down how he would stop LeBron James from scoring.

In an ESPN article from 2013 that was centered around Michael Jordan and his views on players from this era, it showcased how the Bulls legend would intently watch LeBron James play on TV and break down what he saw.

Also read: “We don’t need Charles Barkley, now that we have Kwame Brown coming to Washington!” When Michael Jordan hilariously shut down the possibility of a MJ-Chuck team-up during the 2001 Draft

“I study him [LeBron James]. When LeBron goes right, he usually drives; when he goes left, he usually shoots a jumper. It has to do with his mechanics and how he loads the ball for release. So, if I have to guard him, I’m gonna push him left 9 out 10 times. If he goes right he’s going to the hole and I can’t stop him. So, I ain’t letting him go right.”

Considering the fact that the Lakers superstar has made the most field goals at the rim of any player in the last 25 years, Michael Jordan most definitely has the right idea here.