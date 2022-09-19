Former $10 million Lakers star upped Dennis Rodman’s arrest numbers by over 500

Dennis Rodman is perhaps the most notorious player in NBA history. However, there is one player who has over 800 arrests while in the league!

The NBA is no stranger to taking in superstars with suspect records. In fact, there have been numerous cases of NBA superstars being sent to jail while playing in the league.

A few names come to mind in this category, with Allen Iverson and James Worthy being the biggest among them.

However, the most notorious player in NBA history has to be Dennis Rodman. The Worm has a really bad track record with Johnny Law, having been arrested more than a 100 times throughout his life!

Former NBA star Dennis Rodman arrested for DUI in Newport Beach https://t.co/Hae5jE7WMi pic.twitter.com/CnASQfXqfj — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) January 15, 2018

Rodman certainly has a bad rap sheet, but there is one former NBA player who has outdone him by more than 500 arrests.

Former $10 million Laker man Isaiah Rider has higher arrest numbers than Dennis Rodman

Dennis Rodman is considered by many as the bad boy of the NBA. Even after his retirement, he continues to hold this title.

Safe to say, The Worm has done some outrageous things throughout his life. So much so that he has been arrested more than a 100 times.

However, his arrest records pale in comparison to that of Isaiah Rider. The former Lakers star had such a bad time with the law, that he was arrested roughly 832 times while he was playing in the NBA!

On this day in 1994… Isaiah Rider saved the ball from going out of bounds in tremendous fashion! 🤯#NBAVault #NBA75 pic.twitter.com/8gkOvtp97d — NBA History (@NBAHistory) December 22, 2021

It really is crazy just how out of control Isaiah Rider was. Even the great Rodman wasn’t capable of keeping up with those insane numbers!

