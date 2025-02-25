Former Clipper Lou Williams Apologizes for Teaching Shai Gilgeous-Alexander the Art of Drawing Fouls

Apr 24, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) shoots a free throw against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half of game two of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Oklahoma City Thunder superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is one of the leading candidates for this season’s MVP award, and deservingly so. However, despite his role in OKC’s success, a negative narrative surrounds his name.

SGA is often accused of foul-baiting. Criticism toward Gilgeous-Alexander reached an all-time high following the Thunder’s 131-128 loss to the Timberwolves. “You really can’t touch Shay. It is a really frustrating thing and needs a lot of mental toughness to play through it,” Minnesota head coach Chris Finch had said after the game.

Fans quickly rallied behind Finch’s statement against Gilgeous-Alexander. Amid this growing noise, former NBA player Lou Williams has stepped up to take the blame for teaching the star guard the art of drawing fouls.

“Shai was with me early on and we did teach him how to draw fouls. He’s a master at this. You should be frustrated with this… But he catches guys slipping,” Williams said on FanDuel TV’s Run It Back, apologizing with a sly smile for teaching Shai how to consistently get to the free-throw line.

Gilgeous-Alexander and Williams were Clippers teammates for a season before the team sent SGA to the Thunder as a part of the massive Paul George trade. And Williams doesn’t fault SGA for his foul antics. He says it’s just part of the guard’s outstanding offensive ability.

Gilgeous-Alexander is one of the most dynamic offensive players in the league. He is stellar in the mid-range and can drive to the basket with ease. And, SGA capitalizes on defenders’ vulnerability and earns trips to the free-throw line.

Williams made a compelling point that any player would take advantage of the opportunity to earn 8-10 points from the free-throw line. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid, and Trae Young follow the same blueprint as Shai.

Gilgeous-Alexander’s amazing year at the free-throw line

Gilgeous-Alexander is attempting 8.9 free throws per matchup on 89.2% shooting, which is the second-most in his career for both areas. He stands second behind Antetokounmpo in free-throw attempts per game.

Gilgeous-Alexander averages 8 makes from the charity stripe per game. That means, out of his average of 32.4 points per game, 24 points are coming organically from field goals. It is clear that free-throw shooting helps make him one of the NBA’s best scorers and a potential MVP.

Gilgeous-Alexander’s career year came in the 2022-23 season when he earned his first All-Star appearance. And he has grown in stature since then.