Doris Burke Calls Out Shai Gilgeous-Alexander After Anthony Edwards Is Charged With Questionable Foul

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s name almost always comes up in conversations surrounding questionable calls handed out by referees in the NBA, with the reigning MVP being accused of foul-baiting on several occasions. But when others try to pull a similar move, the refs see it differently, and broadcaster Doris Burke does not like that.

The Minnesota Timberwolves got the better of the Denver Nuggets earlier today, but a moment from the game that stood out according to Burke was Anthony Edwards getting an offensive foul for pushing off Jamal Murray before taking a shot.

Now, in actuality, that’s something that gets Gilgeous-Alexander to the line often. So why did the refs pull the whistle on Edwards instead? Burke wants answers.

“Oklahoma City fans, they’re gonna start hating on me right now and feel free,” she began. “How many times has Shai Gilgeous-Alexander gotten away with that exact kind of contact?”

This is something rival fans in the NBA have been asking for well over a year now. Gilgeous-Alexander is an excellent baller, there is no doubt about that. But the way he racks up his scoring is not considered ethical by many.

Burke also noted that there are other stars in the league who look for fouls in the same way, and more often than not, they get what they want. Then there are those like Edwards and even Stephen Curry, who have to fight for their lives to get to the line. She urged the NBA to do something to change this.

There were two stances one could take here. Either what Edwards did indeed warranted a foul call and Gilgeous-Alexander ought to be treated the same way, or do not call it for anyone and let everyone in the league play through contact. Why the inconsistency?