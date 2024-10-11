Former Clippers Player Reveals How Meeting “Hero” Michael Jordan Changed His Life

In the city of Chicago, people viewed Michael Jordan as more than just a great NBA player. He was an icon. His dominance cemented the Bulls as a big market in the NBA. He impacted the lives of multiple children throughout his career. One of those children is former NBA player Darius Miles, who wasn’t shy to admit the impact Jordan had on his life.

In an entry in the Players Tribune, Miles revealed untold accounts about his basketball journey and NBA career. He revealed the moment that he realized a career in the NBA was an attainable reality. He said,

“That was the first glimmer of hope, like … Oh damn, Michael Jordan is like me. He’s a normal dude. Maybe I can make it.”

Miles’ epiphany came from a first-hand experience with the legendary Bulls guard. MJ invited Miles, along with childhood friend and former NBA player Quentin Richardson, to his camp in Chicago.

The two Chicago natives viewed Jordan as a “hero”. However, they didn’t let the moment pass them by. Miles revealed that during the camp, Jordan began to play with those in attendance.

As a result, nobody wanted to guard the six-time champion, except for Miles. His decision turned into an imperative moment in his career. He said,

“So I went at MJ hard ― and of course he’s MJ, so he got moves. He killed me. But I still went at him hard, and he started showing me respect. After the camp, I got a picture with him and everything, and I took it home and put it on the mantle like MJ was one of my uncles or something.”

Additionally, the moment shared between Miles and Jordan became engraved in his heart and propelled him to new heights in his basketball career. The confidence he gained upon seeing his idol, at the end of the day, just be someone who got to where he did by working extremely hard was what Miles needed to give him that extra ‘umph’ in his training for the NBA.

Shortly after, the Clippers drafted Miles in the 2000 NBA Draft with the third overall pick. He became the 12th player in NBA history to be drafted directly out of high school.

Moreover, Jordan didn’t forget about Miles. The 6-foot-9 forward became one of Jordan brand’s first signature athletes along with Richardson. This solidified a lifelong bond between the two.

Miles’ short-lived NBA career

At one point Miles was one of the most sought-after prospects in the nation. However, his career didn’t pan out the way that he would’ve liked it to.

At one point, Miles was an integral member of the young Clippers core of the early 2000s. He earned a spot on the all-rookie first team after an impressive first season.

Unfortunately, after seven seasons, Miles was out of the league. Late in the 2005-06 season, Miles injured his right knee. He would go on to miss the next two seasons due to microfracture surgery to repair his knee.

His efforts weren’t enough as doctors deemed his knee “too messed up” to play basketball ever again.

Although Miles wasn’t able to live up to his full potential, he pivoted into a career in media post-retirement. Alongside Quentin Richardson, the two host one of the premiere basketball podcasts titled ‘Knuckleheads’.

Miles went through plenty of bumpy roads throughout his life but was able to carve out a successful career in basketball. Whether it was on the court or off the court, he can take solace in the fact that he lived a life that he dreamt of when he was a just a kid watching Michael Jordan play for the Bulls in Chicago.