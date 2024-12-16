Former Clippers Star Suggests NBA’s Lacking Creativity Causing the Concerning Ratings Fall

It isn’t a secret that the NBA has a problem regarding the steady decrease in ratings over the years. Many fans and media personalities have pointed at the style of play as a major factor in the downward trend. Between 2010 and 2019 the NBA averaged around 10 million viewers in the NBA Finals. Claims suggest the focus on three-point volume has watered down the product on the court. However, others suggest there’s a different reason. Former Clippers star Lou Williams points to the lack of creativity as the main reason for the NBA’s viewership problem.

Over his 17-year NBA career, Lemon Pepper Lou saw all forms of the game, and since he just retired two years back, he’s in the unique position of having played both eras of basketball. Therefore, he’s been able to assess the current state of the league to gauge the pros and cons. On Byron Sott’s Fast Break Podcast, Lou Williams pointed out that players’ creativity made the league enjoyable in the past. However, teams have drifted away from that principle. He said,

“Let’s get back to where our best players are being creative again. I think we’ve allowed science and analytics to have too much of a say in how we play this game. What made basketball a beautiful game is on a given night you can watch Anthony Edwards and James Harden compete against each other. You could watch two different styles of play clash and they’re being creative.”

The new meta for success in the NBA is based on the importance of three-point shooting. It is nearly impossible to win games without making three-pointers. The NBA has reached this position due to the dominance of the Warriors throughout the 2010s. Boston pushed this theory forward by taking Golden State’s principles and expanding on them.

To Williams’ point, there is a lack of diversity in the NBA’s style of play. The traditional big man has grown obsolete. In most instances, if a player can’t shoot, their career in the NBA is in jeopardy. Although there is success that supports the NBA’s evolution in play, Williams’ solution holds weight.

The NBA needs more uniqueness

Lou Williams’ statement is true, but it isn’t the only reason the NBA’s viewership is down. However, the fans certainly agree with him. On social media, plenty of fans have posted several clips of NBA games highlighting the overreliance on three-pointers. One fan pointed at a sequence from the Knicks-Hawks matchup in the semifinals of the NBA Cup.

“Why are NBA ratings down?” pic.twitter.com/q2U6fLD3ZC — Synthetic Sports (@SyntheticSports) December 12, 2024

Another fan points at teams attempting to copy Stephen Curry, rather than craft their own identity. As a result, “The quality of play is trash.”

The NBA is struggling with ratings because the quality of play is trash. Everybody think they can shoot like Steph and he is one of one. — Mark Stevenson (@m_stevenson78) December 16, 2024

Fans on social media aren’t holding back any of their thoughts regarding the NBA’s ratings issue. Regardless, the NBA is as popular as it’s ever been. Therefore the league may not be in a rush to address the decrease in ratings immediately.