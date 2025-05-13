“I Never Really Was a Splurger”: Cam Newton Responds as Lou Williams Says ‘NBA Players Can Go Broke in 5 Years’

Professional athletes come into a lot of money quickly, and with it, some may have the urge and succumb to the temptation to live large. Lavish spending on luxury items and impulsive purchases becomes the norm. Many athletes forget that a professional sports career doesn’t last long. The problem is, once you’ve gotten used to the good life, scaling back isn’t easy. That’s why many athletes end up broke just a few years after money stops rolling in. But Cam Newton resisted that temptation and has managed to stay afloat so far.

During the latest episode of The 4th & 1 podcast, Cam Newton addressed Lou Williams’ claim that many NBA players go broke within five years, despite the average NBA career lasting only four. Lou explained that while athletes may earn millions during that span, the actual amount they take home is significantly less due to numerous deductions.

Players must contribute to collective funds and cover the salaries of their staff, including financial advisors and agents. Once all those expenses are deducted, the paycheck shrinks considerably. Then comes the biggest challenge: maintaining a high-end lifestyle. Lavish spending on houses, cars, and luxury items quickly drains what remains.

Without a steady income after their playing days end, but with those same expenses continuing, it’s no surprise that many players find themselves in financial trouble.

So, what did Cam Newton have to say about Lou Williams’ claims? He agreed. The former MVP backed the ex-76er’s assertion that many athletes do go broke after just a few years, largely because they grow accustomed to an expensive lifestyle.

“It’s the unfortunate truth that a lot of people do go broke or are not able to keep up with the means they once knew to be life. They want to keep up with the Joneses. Fortunately, I never had a financial advisor, but I never really was a splurger either, still to this day. Never really went shopping or made large purchases in quite some time. But I will say this- this is the number one rule to why a person may go broke- Even though your income may change, your expenses don’t change.”

Using a personal example, the former MVP broke down his finances from 2018. He was earning around $20 million that year, and roughly $5–6 million of it went toward expenses, including everything Lou Williams mentioned, plus a few luxuries. That meant private school tuition, car payments, and home upkeep.

Fast forward to today, and while some of those expenses remain—like child care, home maintenance, and alimony—his income no longer matches what it once was.

That’s why, he says, athletes must learn to scale down their expenses as their income changes. Financial responsibility during their playing years is key to long-term stability and comfort once their careers are over.

Fortunately for Cam Newton, he’s managed his finances well, and his well isn’t running dry anytime soon. With a reported net worth of $50 million, built from $133 million in career earnings and additional millions from endorsements, he’s in a solid position financially.

That said, he still has plenty of responsibilities. The former MVP is the father of eight children, five of whom he shares with his ex-girlfriend, Kia Proctor. But the good news is, Cam still has income flowing in. He works as an ESPN analyst, and his podcast/YouTube show continues to gain traction and perform well.