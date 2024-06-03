Former ESPN Host Predicts Jayson Tatum Will Never Become NBA’s Best Player

May 27, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) signals a play during the second quarter during game four of the eastern conference finals for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Jayson Tatum and his Boston Celtics have managed to land their second Finals berth in three years. Their success is not a one-man show run by the forward as evidenced by his mate Jaylen Brown winning the 2024 Eastern Conference Finals MVP award. While Brown led the team to the finals, there are many instances when the Celtics Wing draws flak for being unassertive during key moments which can cost his team.

Commenting on this, on The Old Man and The Three podcast, Ryen Russillo posited that the perennial All-Star is far from becoming the best player in the league. The former ESPN Radio host acknowledged his All-NBA First-Team level talent but asserted that his ceiling stops at being a top-five talent,

“He is never gonna be the best player in the league. He’s maybe gonna flirt with number five, made the All-NBA First Team this year, I voted for him, I thought it was pretty easy.. but he’s never gonna be the best player.”

The 48-year-old then argued that JT is nowhere close to perennial MVP candidates Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic, and Giannis Antetokounmpo while 2024 NBA MVP Finalist Shai Gilgeous-Alexander may have also edged him out,

“As great as he is, I don’t think he is Jokic, he is not Luka, he is not Giannis, I’m not even sure if he is SGA.”

The sportscaster then claimed that while he may not be able to attain the caliber of others, Tatum is still going to figure in Top-10 lists for the foreseeable future. Thus, like many NBA voices, he isn’t sold on 3x All-NBA First-Team athlete being an MVP-level player.

These claims stem from the belief that the all-around forward often disappears in crunch time and leaves his stacked team to do the heavy lifting. However, Tatum couldn’t disagree more.

Jayson Tatum believes he is the best

In February 2024, Tatum expressed that when he takes the hardwood, he considers himself the #1 player. During an interview with Mallika Andrews, he pivoted from his stance in 2023 when he labeled Giannis Antetokounmpo as the best player.

At the same time, he admitted that only a championship would animate his legacy further. When asked why he chose himself over others, Tatum replied,

“I think about things that I’ve been through — just through my career — things that I’ve accomplished, and yet I haven’t got the ultimate championship. I truly do believe every time I step on the floor, I’m the best player.”



Jayson Tatum is clearly burdened by expectations and just a trip to the NBA Finals won’t satisfy him or his critics. If he gets the job done and wins the Finals MVP, he’d make a stronger case for being an MVP-level player. However, Luka Doncic and Co. will complicate his stake in the claim.