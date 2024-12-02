Former Hawks Guard Recalls Coach Mike Budenholzer Not Recognizing 2 Chainz and Being Shocked By His Banter

Mike Budenholzer’s stint as the head coach of the Hawks began with a hilarious initiation into Atlanta’s culture via an encounter with rapper 2 Chainz. Former Hawks guard Shelvin Mack recalled the moment when Budenholzer didn’t recognize the artist the first time the two met. The coach simply wasn’t aware of the prevalent musical scene in the city, having just moved from San Antonio.

Advertisement

Mack made a guest appearance on former teammate Jeff Teague’s Club 520 Podcast. While reminiscing on their time together, Mack narrated how the first meeting between 2 Chainz and Bundeholzer transpired.

“The first day [Budenholzer] got the job, me and Chainz is the back working out. Bud comes in and he doesn’t know anything about the hip-hop scene. Chainz sits [Budenholzer] down. I’m still on my 10-day non-guaranteed contract. He’s like, ‘You got to do this. Cut all these people.’ Bud thinks it’s like my homeboy telling me this. Like who the hell is this, you’re about to be out of here,” recalled Mack.

Budenholzer joined the Hawks in 2013. At the time, 2 Chainz was one of the most popular rap artists in Atlanta. However, the coach had spent the past 17 years with the Spurs, far from Atlanta and its hip-hop scene.

Mack revealed that Budenholzer initially had the impression that 2 Chainz was possibly a friend of someone in the team and not a celebrity. This is why he couldn’t hold back the wry reaction when the rap artist gave him pointers on what he needed to do as head coach.

Over time, Budenholzer got a hang of the pop culture in Atlanta and got more acquainted with 2 Chainz. The relationship between 2 Chainz and the franchise flourished too. In 2019, the Grammy Award-winning artist acquired minority stakes in Atlanta’s G-League affiliate, the College Park Skyhawks.

Although Budenholzer wasn’t familiar with 2 Chainz as an artist, he was pretty much into rap music. His love for the genre was largely due to one particular artist.

Budenholzer is a fan of Drake

Budenholzer shifted the culture of the Hawks during his tenure with the team. His most notable work came in the 2014-15 season when he led Atlanta to a 60-22 record. One of the biggest reasons for the success was the camaraderie he built with his players.

Teague had grown fond of the coach too. And once, the point guard was pleasantly delighted to bump into Budenholzer at a Drake concert. That’s when his players got to know that their coach was also into rap.

Teague had gone to the concert with his friends when he noticed a familiar face.

“Me and him built a relationship when I seen him at the Drake concert,” Teague said. “He was at the Drake concert! I looked up, I said, ‘Coach Bud?!’ Him and his wife. That was amazing to see him in that atmosphere.”

The bond Budenholzer established with his players was what stood out later in his career when he won a championship with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2021. Today, he continues to instill his beliefs and culture in Phoenix, as head coach of the Suns.