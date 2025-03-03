“Don’t See Eye to Eye All the Time”: Devin Booker’s Relationship with Mike Budenholzer Isn’t Fractured, Says Suns Reporter

Jan 11, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns head coach Mike Budenholzer looks on alongside Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) against the Utah Jazz during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Following their three-game losing streak last week, Devin Booker was vocal about the issues plaguing his Phoenix Suns. NBA Insider Chris Haynes later reported that head coach Mike Budenholzer wasn’t pleased with the public nature of his comments.

The Suns are certainly in dire straits as they possess the highest-paid payroll in the NBA but are 3 games behind the 1oth seeded Mavericks. Add to that the claims of brewing turmoil between the head coach and Phoenix’s longest-tenured player, and it’s understandable why the Suns faithful are growing concerned.

SiriusXM invited Arizona-based reporter Duane Rankin to their radio show to discuss the ongoing situation in Phoenix. The award-winning reporter shed light on the alleged controversy and assuaged any qualms about a rift within the Suns organization.

“Devin’s not an 18-year-old rookie anymore. He’s been in the league 10 years so he feels like his voice matters… Remember, there was a time when he wasn’t hardly vocal at all, and he’s grown into someone who speaks his mind,” Rankin said on SiriusXM NBA Radio.

“In terms of the relationship with Budenholzer, I don’t sense that it’s, like, horrible… I just think the guys don’t see eye to eye all the time,” he added.

Is there turmoil brewing between Devin Booker and Mike Budenholzer?@DuaneRankin tells @DarthAmin and @TalkHoops he doesn’t think so. pic.twitter.com/vjKsIV9o98 — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) March 2, 2025

Reports emerged last week that Budenholzer had asked Booker to “tone down” on the hardwood and during team huddles. The two-time Coach of the Year claimed that Devin’s outspokenness was making it harder for the coaches to be heard.

However, after the Suns lost to the Pelicans last Thursday, Book seemingly fired shots at Budenholzer’s request, arguing that the team’s communication was suffering in recent games.

Over the weekend, Rankin asked Phoenix’s all-time leading scorer if his comments were in fact a response to coach Bud.

“When things start going bad, everybody tries to point fingers to find out what’s wrong. People are going to come up with stuff. The relationship is great. We’re on the same page, we’re trying to win and that’s that,” the four-time All-Star shared.

Devin Booker on Chris Haynes report that Mike Budenholzer told him to "tone done" his voice and that Booker was shocked by it: "Nah, Coach said it, too. We've had multiple conversations. I can't seem to find one that sticks out more than the others. It's a player/coach… pic.twitter.com/FOGpXH37sN — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) March 2, 2025

With Phoenix going 4-11 over their last 15 games, their season is certainly in jeopardy. However, the Suns faithful can find some relief in knowing that Booker’s relationship with the franchise isn’t fractured.

Their dismal 2024-25 campaign has already spurred rumors about some big off-season moves in Arizona and Shams Charania confirmed that while there will be player movement, the potential trades will not involve D-Book.

The ESPN insider reported that the Suns are likely to move on from Kevin Durant this summer to rebuild a more cohesive roster around Booker and Bradley Beal. Shams was also part of the conversation about Durant’s sixth team, with his departure from Phoenix looking all but inevitable.