Former Knicks Center Gets Candid on Why Jalen Brunson Deserves to Be Celebrated

The magnificent rise of Jalen Brunson has turned him into a superstar in the NBA today. However, there’s more to his personality than basketball, paving the way for him to become a role model for the current generation. Taj Gibson recently pointed this out, candidly revealing the reasons to celebrate the 27-year-old.

The NBA veteran applauded Brunson for his attitude and mindset. The latter’s willingness to sustain relationships in this competitive realm alongside his leadership qualities impressed the 38-year-old. Gibson consequently showered high praise for the Knicks star during the latest Club 520 Podcast episode, stating,

“Guys really got real relationships and once you break that bond, it’s over…JB, he’s just a good, I want to say kid cause I knew him his whole life, but Imma say great guy. You wanna celebrate guys like that…I’m used to him being the younger kid…Now I’m the older guy in the crew…I’m seeing how they move and just like, ‘Yo, I want my son to be like him'”.

Gibson’s words portrayed the inside story, revealing a lesser-known aspect of Brunson’s character. During the former’s short-lived second tenure with the Knicks this season, from late 2023 to early this year, he witnessed these endeavors of the 2024 All-Star up close. The veteran was undoubtedly moved by JB’s persona, something that only adds volume to his rise in status.

How Jalen Brunson became a new-age NBA hero

The 2023/24 season saw the entry of Brunson into the elite bracket of the NBA. Surpassing his all-previous regular season stat lines, the 27-year-old registered 28.7 points, 3.6 rebounds, 6.7 assists, and 0.9 steals per game. It aided in the Knicks ensuring 2nd seed in the East, securing a direct qualification to the postseason.

In the playoffs, Brunson was astonishingly able to take things up a notch. In 13 appearances, he averaged 32.4 points, 7.5 assists, and 3.3 rebounds per game. Without the talisman Julius Randle alongside many other injuries, he led the Knicks to a formidable second-round finish, earning praise from the NBA community.

It’s no surprise that the 27-year-old is hailed as a messiah by the Mecca of basketball. And now, with the team set to come back healthy next season, fans will only be more excited to see what they can manage next season.