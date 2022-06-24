“Knicks are giving away Taj Gibson and Cam Reddish for Jalen Brunson!”: NBA Insider reveals franchise’s grand plans to stay mediocore next season

The New York Knicks had a busy day on draft night, and it looks like they aren’t done. Taj Gibson and Cam Reddish may be on the move.

After a great season in 2020-21, the Knicks regressed massively last year. They made the playoffs as a four seed in 2020-21, and Julius Randle developed into an All Star.

Hope was bright for New York. They even brought in former All Star Kemba Walker and Evan Forunier who had proven to be a bucket. However, things never went right for New York.

They stumbled to a 37-45 record in the East, out of playoff contention sitting at the 11th seed. They held the 11th pick in the NBA draft this year, but a series of moves prepped them for the future and more could be coming.

ESPN Sources: If Kyrie Irving can’t reach an agreement to stay with Brooklyn, he has a list of teams he’d like them to consider on sign-and-trades, including Lakers, Clippers, Knicks, Heat, Mavs and 76ers. None of those teams have cap space to sign him without Nets’ help. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 23, 2022

Knicks may give away Taj Gibson and Cam Reddish for Jalen Brunson

What exactly did the Knicks do on draft night? Well, they started off by trading their 11th pick to OKC for three firsts. They then used one of those three first round picks and four seconds to trade back for the 13th pick. Then, they traded that pick for and Kemba Walker for another future first round pick.

What the Knicks did tonight: NYK trades 11th pick to OKC OKC trades 3 firsts (23 DEN, DET, WASH) to NYK NYK then trades 23 DEN, 4 seconds to CHA for 13th pick NYK then trade 13th pick & Kemba Walker to DET for MKE’s 25 first NYK trades 11, Kemba, 4 2nds & gets 3 future 1sts — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) June 24, 2022

While there are rumors of Kyrie Irving potentially joining the Knicks, fans know not to get their hopes up. However, New York could be in the works for a smaller deal.

In an effort to create more cap space, the Knicks are looking to target Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson. Gibson and Reddish could be a part of the package.

Report: New York Knicks could get rid of Taj Gibson and Cam Reddish to make room for Jalen Brunson https://t.co/9NMvgtw7Zi — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) June 24, 2022

