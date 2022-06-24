Basketball

“Knicks are giving away Taj Gibson and Cam Reddish for Jalen Brunson!”: NBA Insider reveals franchise’s grand plans to stay mediocore next season

"Knicks are giving away Taj Gibson and Cam Reddish for Jalen Brunson!": NBA Insider reveals franchise's grand plans to stay mediocore next season
Ashish Priyadarshi

Previous Article
‘If Kyrie Irving leaves Nets, Lakers are 3/1 favourites; if Kevin Durant leaves, Heat are 5/2 favourites’: Speculation about the Nets demise leads to wild NBA championship odds
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"Knicks are giving away Taj Gibson and Cam Reddish for Jalen Brunson!": NBA Insider reveals franchise's grand plans to stay mediocore next season
“Knicks are giving away Taj Gibson and Cam Reddish for Jalen Brunson!”: NBA Insider reveals franchise’s grand plans to stay mediocore next season

The New York Knicks had a busy day on draft night, and it looks like…