Former Lakers GM, Jerry West, Once Chose LeBron James Over Kobe Bryant, “He’s Surpassed Everybody In The NBA”

Jerry West is one of the most revered individuals in all of basketball.

The Logo was a successful player, coach, and executive in the NBA. West is an 8-time NBA champion having won rings across positions and is a two-time executive of the year too.

Safe to say Jerry West is an authority when it comes to understanding the game of basketball. West was responsible for various incredible decisions, including drafting a 17-year-old Kobe Bryant straight out of high school.

West and his affection for the game are renowned among basketball fans across the world. Therefore, it is only natural that West’s views are considered the norm among NBA fans.

That doesn’t mean that there are no divisive statements emerging from the ever-revered Logo. A certain opinion from 2009 would and still could prove to be a trigger for many NBA fans, particularly in West’s beloved Laker land.

In 2009, Jerry West was asked by Bloomberg to pick one NBA player from the active crop to lead a franchise. With various established names at the peak of their career and with a large body of work behind them, certain obvious names stood out. Including his own famous draft selection, Kobe Bryant.

West, however, chose differently.

Which player did Jerry West pick in 2009 to lead any franchise if given a choice?

The question to Jerry West was straightforward – “Of all the players available, if you were starting a team today, and that includes the veterans, would you pick LeBron James No.1?”.

West’s response was as simple as it gets.

“Oh absolutely, there would be no question in my mind”, remarked West. An incredible answer, considering the fact that LeBron James hadn’t even turned 25 at that point of time.

West went on to add that despite his tender age, LeBron’s standing in the league was unprecedented. To quote, West said that “he has surpassed everyone in the game today” while justifying his selection.

The reporter did remind West of a certain Kobe Bryant being available in this hypothetical. West, while openly admitting his bias for Kobe, stated that LeBron has age on his side and with what he had already achieved, made it a no-brainer.

If a young LeBron ever needed validation, this was it. It isn’t every day that the literal logo of the NBA calls you the most accomplished player in the league.

Has LeBron validated West’s trust over time? You bet.

