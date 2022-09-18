Jerry West, who snagged Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal, wished he never played for the Lakers

Jerry West is a legend of the game and the ‘logo’ of the NBA. However, he wishes he never played for the LA Lakers!

The Los Angeles Lakers are one of the greatest and most historic organizations in NBA and sports history. With 75 years in the books, the Lakers have played host to some iconic players.

The likes of Elgin Baylor, Wilt Chamberlain, Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul Jabbar, Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant are but a few. However, perhaps their most iconic player is ‘The Logo’, Jerry West.

The Hall of Famer is an NBA Champion, a Finals MVP, a 14-time All-Star and has made an All-NBA team a total of 12 times. His feats were so spectacular, that he was immortalized as the official logo of the NBA in 1969!

Happy Birthday to Jerry West aka Mr. Clutch aka The Logo! Did you know West doesn’t get royalties for being “the logo” because the NBA won’t admit the silhouette is him. The photo on this magazine cover is also the real photo used in the NBA logo. pic.twitter.com/IyPQHHBT0p — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) May 28, 2019

However, his time in the NBA hasn’t always been great. In fact, West claims his relationship with the Lakers had deteriorated to such an extent that he wishes he never played for them

Jerry West believes he cannot forgive the LA Lakers for the way he was treated

Jerry West has found success both on and off the hardwood court. The former NBA Champion was both a great player as well as a front office genius.

He was so good at his job, that some say he was solely responsible for the Lakers acquisition of superstars like Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant.

However, West’s relationship with the organization has turned sour over the years. The Logo claims he felt so underappreciated by the team, that he wishes he never played for them!

It’s sad to hear that one of the legends of the game feels so poorly about his relationship with one of the best franchises in sports. Hopefully they can reconcile in the near future.

