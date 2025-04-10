Former Lakers Teammate Goes At “Bag Of Potatoes” Anthony Davis As He Puts Luka Doncic Trade Into Perspective

The NBA world is still trying to make sense of the blockbuster trade that sent Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Anthony Davis. Lakers acquiring one of the most gifted offensive players in the league, still just 26, with years of prime basketball ahead of him, is a move that’s unheard of.

While AD is a world-class talent and has proved himself in the league, there was a clear mismatch and only one winner in the trade. Since the trade, people have tried to come up with their own theories on what could’ve prompted the Mavs to make that decision.

Some believe that the organization was not going to tolerate Luka being overweight anymore. Another rumor that floated around for a while suggested that the Slovenian had gotten used to smoking hookah and drinking beer. Whatever the reason might’ve been, every time he drops a great performance, all those claims look more absurd.

Recently, on Nightcap, Patrick Beverley came up with a new analogy to describe the trade. He said, “’Ring, ring, ring.’ ‘What’s up.’ ‘I got something for you, I’m about to give you a Ferrari, you give me back a bag of potatoes.’” The former Laker then doubled down on the disrespect, hinting at AD’s injury struggles.

“Matter of fact, I ain’t gon’ lie to you. A bag of potatoes with a hole in the bottom because you’re giving me damaged goods,” he added. Beverley’s analogy didn’t seem too harsh, looking at how they performed for their respective teams. An emotional Luka dropped 45/8/6 whereas AD had 13/11/6 with four turnovers in a losing cause.

Anthony Davis not even trying out there. Bro just standing at half court on offense 😭 pic.twitter.com/9s9d8MNLk1 — BricksCenter (@BricksCenter) April 10, 2025

He was also seen standing on the logo on his team’s possession while his teammates were trying to get past the Lakers’ defense.

Luka Doncic praised Anthony Davis

Whatever the thought process might’ve been behind the trade, Luka understands that he and AD are now tied together for eternity. Every bad performance from AD will be analyzed against Luka’s performances. Sensing the same after tonight’s game, the Slovenian gave props to the former Laker.

He said, “We got traded for each other, so now everybody is going to compare us… He’s an amazing player and I think he’s going to do really good in Dallas.” So far, AD is averaging 19.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 3.8 assists in 8 games for the Mavs.

Luka, on the other hand, has established himself in the new setup. He is averaging 27.8 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 7.6 assists in 27 games. Notably, AD suffered an adductor injury in his first game for the new franchise. On top of that, he has had to deal with the drama surrounding the trade and its aftermath.

The true test of AD’s skills will begin next season when he’ll be better prepared physically and mentally.