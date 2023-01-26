Before LeBron James did it, Kobe Bryant Achieved the Same “Feat” vs 29 NBA Teams 

Mar 10, 2016; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) guards Los Angeles Lakers forward Kobe Bryant (24) on the court in the first half of the game at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James is about to become the leading scorer in the NBA. But before that he broke a crucial record, he is the first player to score 40 against all 30 teams. And while that may be true Kobe Bryant did it before him. Kobe scored against every team he played.

Yes, we are all showering applause on James for scoring against all 30 teams, Kobe’s achievement should not be diminished and it should be spoken of in the same breath.

Many of you might have even wondered, how had no player done that before. And the truth is, Bryant did. He scored against everyone except the Lakers. We reckon if he played them, he would have scored 40. Easy.

Kobe Bryant was the first to do it, not LeBron James

Kobe was no slouch. He was stellar when it came to scoring. Second most 60-point games in NBA history, which included a stunning 81 against the Raptors. The second-highest-scoring game of all time.

LeBron might have done his bit and put up 40 against everyone. But he has been a part of 3 teams. This gave him ample opportunity to score against his former teams, Cleveland and Miami.

Had to post this bc I see the media outlets pushing false narratives… “LBJ first player ever to score 40pts against every team”.. IN ACTUALITY KOBE DID.. he played for one team 20 years while LBJ played for 3 different teams! pic.twitter.com/JcTBf81u6W — Tirique Peters (@PetersTirique) January 25, 2023

And while we are busy adding superlatives to LeBron’s performance, we should talk of Kobe’s achievement in the same breath.

Kobe Bryant’s 3rd death anniversary

On January 26th, 2020, Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna Bryant and others lost their lives in a tragic helicopter crash outside Calabasas, California.

Today is the 3rd death anniversary of Kobe Bryant. And it is a day that will forever be etched into our memories.

And while the Mamba might be gone, his spirit and his will live on. Countless players idolize Bryant and many are doing their best to channel the Mamba Mentality.

Rest in Peace Kobe Bryant.

