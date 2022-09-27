“You’re not allowed to come back”: Michael Jordan’s biggest pet peeve on his $15 million golf course, as per Jason Kidd

Jason Kidd, who is an avid golfer himself, reveals how not being fast on ‘The Groove’ is a pet peeve for Michael Jordan.

Michael Jordan is one of the most iconic athletes we’ve ever seen. The former Chicago Bulls leader was considered to be a basketball god by enthusiasts from all over the world. Judging by Mike’s impressive style of play and the overly-stacked resume he built up over 15 years, it isn’t surprising why His Airness is the frontrunner for the GOAT title.

Over a span of a decade and a half-long illustrious career, MJ managed to become one of the most successful individuals in the league. Air Jordan’s resume includes 14 All-Star appearances, 11 All-NBA selections, 10 scoring titles, 5 MVPs, 1 DPOY, 6 championships, and 6 Finals MVPs, among several other achievements.

Basketball isn’t the only sport Michael is enthusiastic about. Even during his playing days, the Hall-Of-Famer would absolutely love each second that he spent on any golf course.

Almost a year ago, Jason Kidd spoke about his golfing experience with the 6-foot-6 shooting guard.

“When you compete with Michael Jordan, you’ve gotta bring your A-game”: Jason Kidd

J-Kidd has played a lot of golf with Jordan. Even though the Dallas Mavericks coach never had a bout with MJ at his $15 million-worth golf course, The Groove XXIII, Kidd knows Jordan’s pet peeve.

According to the former 10-time All-Star, if you aren’t quick enough on his golf course, MJ will never allow you to come back.

“If you don’t know how to play fast, then you are not allowed to come back,” he said. “With him, if you don’t play fast, he will leave you.”

The legendary combo-guard concluded by stating Mike’s mindset while playing golf, and how one is supposed to bring out their A-game when facing him.

“He’s a competitor,” Kidd said. “That’s the other thing, you get to see guys as a competitor in golf, and you’ve gotta compete because you’re with the best, and when you compete with him, you’ve gotta bring your A-game.”

We would love to see Jordan have a battle against some elite golfers at his beautiful golf course in Hobe Sound, Florida.

