Former NBA Champion Debunks Mystery Behind NBA Being Scripted

The dramatic turn of events in the NBA has raised eyebrows over the authenticity of the league. Consequently, several viewers started questioning whether the games followed a predetermined script, paving the way for gripping contests. However, Iman Shumpert recently debunked this mystery, garnering the attention of NBA fans.

The former NBA champion openly adopted a firm stance against the ongoing narrative. Outlining the difficulty of playing in the league, the 33-year-old pointed out the unlikelihood of the NBA being scripted. Addressing the concerns on Iman Amongst Men, Shumpert mentioned,

“People have this myth of like, once you’re in the leagues, there’s this behind the scenes that’s going where it’s like, ‘Y’all had to win that year. They made sure y’all won’. And I just want y’all to know, f**k y’all. No, it ain’t none of that. You get your a** bust out here in the NBA”.

Furthermore, Shumpert emphasized that the players’ skill sets were the ultimate difference makers. According to him, Klay Thompson’s shooting range, Anthony Edwards’ gameplay, and Kyrie Irving’s craftsmanship were the miracle creators. So, the presence of any rumored and preset script had no role to play in this.

This statement directly contradicts the ongoing narrative, especially after Shaquille O’Neal added fire to them.

What did Shaquille O’Neal say about the same?

During an episode of The Big Podcast earlier this year, Shaq openly admitted that his NBA title victories were rigged. When the guest asked whether his championship rings were ‘real’, the 52-year-old controversially answered, “No”.

The promptness in his response caught the eyes, soon before O’Neal paved the way for further drama. He narrated a conversation between then-Los Angeles Lakers head coach, Phil Jackson, and then-team trainer, Garry Vitti. Reminiscing about the exchange, Shaq revealed,

“True story. I’ve never told this story. In this first round, I forgot who we were playing. I hear Phil Jackson telling Gary Vitti, ‘Hey, get us some hotels in Indiana because that’s who we’re going to play in the NBA Finals… It didn’t hit me until we got to Indiana.”

The underlying truth behind these instances remains unknown to this day. However, coming from an NBA great, these dubious declarations were enough to kickstart the narrative.

That said, Shumpert’s words also carried an immense amount of truth. As a result, the entire situation stays open to interpretation, leaving the fans with mixed emotions about the league.