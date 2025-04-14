“Knows How to Play”: NBA Champion Explains Why Bronny James Not Emulating LeBron James Isn’t a Problem

Many thought that Bronny James being drafted to the Los Angeles Lakers was one of the biggest displays of nepotism we’ve ever seen in sports. But Iman Shumpert disagrees with that notion and recently spoke on how confident he is in Bronny’s game. He said he plays with a different style than LeBron, but that it’s okay because he doesn’t have to be his father. Furthermore, he thinks if the team gives them the chance, they’d play well together.

Shumpert was teammates with LeBron for about one full season in 2015-16 on the Cleveland Cavaliers. They even won a championship together at the end of it, being the only team ever to come back from a 3-1 deficit. But during the practices of that season, Shumpert would always notice LeBron’s kids getting work off to the side. He said the drive of both Bronny and Bryce James impressed him.

That’s why he doesn’t understand why people give Bronny such a hard time. Shumpert thinks that he could be quite good if allowed to develop. And he’s never been worried about how his game would translate to the NBA.

“Seeing him play, I’ve never been worried about his game. He knows how to play the right way,” Shumpert expressed. “It’s just, y’all want him to be 6’8” like his daddy. And he’s not.”

Bronny is only 6’3” and plays point guard, compared to his father’s 6’8” stature, which is more suited for forwards. What Shumpert said needed to be said. If people are expecting Bronny to grow into a frame like LeBron’s, that’s just not going to happen. He’s going to have to make do with his size.

“He plays a totally different game,” Shumpert continued. “He actually would play really good next to his dad. Like, he plays a different game. I don’t understand why people want him to grow and now become his dad, it’s weird.”

Although many envisioned Bronny playing alongside his father, he didn’t really. The two were on the court for 4 minutes and 9 seconds against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Bronny’s debut. But other than that, he’s been stuck in the G-League and mostly getting garbage time minutes when in the NBA.

Bronny James wants to be great

While LeBron has been open in the past about how playing with one of his sons was a dream of his, that wasn’t the case for Bronny. In fact, he never dreamt about playing with his father. Bronny was simply focused on achieving his NBA dream of playing in the league. It’s something he spoke on back in 2024 before the NBA Draft.

“My dream has always just been to put my name out, make a name for myself, and get to the NBA,” Bronny said during last year’s Combine.

So don’t get it twisted. It was LeBron’s dream to play with Bronny, but he couldn’t care less where he ended up. He wants to carve out his own NBA legacy and become an all-time great, just like most NBA players. And who knows, maybe Bronny will turn a corner, tap into his father’s DNA, and become one of the best. He’s only 20 years old.