Former NBA Star Points Out James Harden’s Inadequacies While Propping Up Paul George For The 76ers

Since Joel Embiid was drafted by the 76ers, the team defers to one particular motto: “Trust the Process”. After a slew of All-Star partners from Ben Simmons to James Harden, Philly fans have something to look forward to in Paul George. The former Clipper has already been announced as a Sixer and will suit up with fellow All-Stars Tyrese Maxey and Embiid. A former NBA player claims George is a better fit than Harden and is an overall upgrade for the team.

Making an appearance on SiriusXM NBA Radio, Theo Ratliff expanded on why the addition of George is a much better move for the 76ers even when they had a former MVP on the squad in Harden.

“The one thing Paul George does that James Harden didn’t do is play defense. So, with the dynamics of having a scorer that has played in a All-Star role for a long time and also knows how to defer to other All-Stars, I think is a great acquisition.”

Ratliff highlighted George’s background before coming into the NBA and how that has played a role in his approach to the game. Finding similarities between himself and the newly added Sixers star, Theo mentioned that coming from a smaller program, George had to develop into the star he is today.

“He understands the whole totality…He does the utility work along with being able to get buckets.”

It might’ve seemed as if Ratliff was taking shots at Harden being a liability on the defensive end. However, that statement does have some truth to it. The Beard is a phenom on offense, knocking down long-range threes and drawing fouls while making and-one plays from the field. But the three-time scoring champion tends to be non-existent on the defensive end.

George, on the other hand, is a completely different player in that sense. PG does possess the skills to go off on any given night. He has prided himself on being a balanced player and being a net positive on both the offensive and defensive ends of the floor.

Not only is George one of the top leaders in steals every year but the 34-year-old has made the All-NBA Defensive Teams four times so far. So, the addition of a 6’8 All-Star who can easily hold his own on defense is bound to do wonders for Philly in the upcoming season.