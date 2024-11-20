Former Rookie of the Year Helped Giannis Antetokounmpo Learn English and Catch-Up to American Pop Culture

When the Bucks drafted Giannis Antetokounmpo in 2013, he not only needed a lot of nurturing and training as a player but also plenty of help to acclimatize to life in the United States. Fortunately, Milwaukee traded for Michael Carter-Williams in 2015, who couldn’t make a massive impact on the court for the franchise but helped the Greek Freak settle in the country.

Advertisement

The retired guard made a guest appearance on FanDuel TV’s Run It Back show and spoke about his bond with Antetokounmpo and how he took him under his wing when he arrived in Milwaukee. He said,

“When I first got there [Antetokounmpo] barely even knew English. So that’s what we spent most of our time on, I was trying to teach him how to speak. I was trying to teach him the way of America. We talked about cultural things from music to history and things like that.”

As the Greek forward began exploring American food, music, and culture, he’d come up to MCW and excitedly tell him about his newest experience. However, the guard sometimes had to pour cold water on his enthusiasm. Recalling one such incident, he said,

“I remember [Antetokounmpo] would come into the locker room [and say], ‘Yo, you hear this song from J. Cole?’ I’m like, ‘Bro, that was from four years ago.”

Antetokounmpo not only told MCW about his discoveries but also posted about them on social media. One of his most memorable posts was about the first time he had a smoothie. He wrote,

“I just taste for the first time a smothie..MAN GOD BLESS AMERICA.”

I just taste for the first time a smothie..MAN GOD BLESS AMERICA — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) January 20, 2014

While fans only got a glimpse or two of the young forward enjoying new experiences in Milwaukee after arriving from Greece, MCW would see it daily and even guide his American expeditions.

The guard spent only a season and a half with the Bucks before being traded to the Bulls for Tony Snell. However, he was among the most important acquisitions in the franchise’s history as he helped Antetokounmpo settle into his new environment.

The Greek Freak has since led the Bucks to a championship in 2021 and became the greatest player in franchise history. It’s hard to fathom that happening without Michael Carter-Williams’ assist.