“Fourth-grade math problems when I’m helping my daughter”: When Kobe Bryant hilariously revealed the only instance where he would have to use Google

Kobe Bryant once hilariously revealed how he only used Google to help his daughter with her fourth-grade math problems.

There was no player who was more dedicated or driven than Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant. For two decades, Bryant instilled the “Mamba Mentality” in all of his fans while preaching it himself. Having one of the biggest impacts today, and seeing his successful career, it is obvious why the Black Mamba was compared to Michael Jordan for the GOAT debate.

Kobe Bryant loved playing the sport. It was his competitive spirit that kept him engaged in the game for 20 years as a player. But, we all know, the Mamba was having a pretty successful retirement too. He won an Oscar for his short animated film and even was a celebrated businessman.

If there was one thing that the Hall-Of-Famer loved more than the sport, was his family. We’ve heard several anecdotes about Bean’s relationship with his wife and daughters. He’s traveled to their sporting events, high school events, and even tried being there for all their birthdays.

Just like any other father, Kobe even helped his daughters with their homework. And unlike basketball, which he knew pretty well, math wasn’t Kobe’s strongest suit.

Kobe Bryant revealed the hilarious reason for using Google

Being an NBA legend didn’t excuse Kobe from his duties of helping his daughters with Mathematics. Kobe, who is reported to have an impressive 3.3 GPA back in his high school days, required external help to teach fourth-grade Mathematics.

Back in 2013, Bryant was asked what he generally Googled. To which, he honestly revealed:

“Fourth-grade math problems when I’m helping my daughter. And if I can’t figure something else out, then I’ll look it up. But other than that I really don’t Google anything.”

Seems like those tricky fourth-grade math problems has given Bryant a harder time than most of the defenders he’s ever faced.

Bryant further disclosed why he never Googled himself.

“No. Why? I know everything there is to know about me. I know some celebrities are into that, but that’s not me. Some of them even have alerts sent to them.”

