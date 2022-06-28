Basketball

Kobe Bryant acquired $600 million and used that blueprint to help Steve Nash invest his $144 million from the NBA 

Steve Nash, head coach of the Brooklyn Nets is currently making $8.7 million a year but he has already racked up $144 million from the NBA!
Jeet Pukhrambam

Jeet Pukhrambam is TheSportsRush's editor and creative writer. After freelancing for five years as an independent writer, Jeet has created thousands of blog posts and articles. He now makes intriguing news reports and covers throwback stories on all things NBA. In his free time, he enjoys techno, football, cooking, and traveling. Jeet takes pride in his tangential thinking, music playlists, and his love for spaghetti.

