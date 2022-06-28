Kobe Bryant acquired $600 million and used that blueprint to help Steve Nash invest his $144 million from the NBA 

Steve Nash, head coach of the Brooklyn Nets is currently making $8.7 million a year and he’s now worth more than $110 million!

Talk about a career of making money. Many may know Steve Nash as the point guard who denied Kobe Bryant an MVP, but what many don’t know is that he and Kobe were investment friends.

Yes, two of the best guards from the 2000s were influential investors and frequently used to discuss money. So much so that some of Nash’s investment is directly taken from the blueprint of Kobe Bryant’s investments.

The two played together for the Lakers during the early 2010s until Nash retired from the NBA. By that time Kobe had amassed a Majority of his fortune.

Nash was already amongst the most well-paid players in the NBA. His contracts totaled to a whopping $144 million dollars and the Suns’ legend was great at investing.

More than that, he also liked discussing his investments, especially with a mogul like Kobe.

Steve Nash and Kobe Bryant were notorious for discussing investments off the court. $144M in NBA money and several big business moves. THREAD: Nash’s 4 best investments pic.twitter.com/QuTczHjuGx — Andrew Petcash (@AndrewPetcash) June 26, 2022

Kobe Bryant helped Steve Nash pile up investments and make wise choices worth millions!

Talk about being a good friend. Despite the two never being able to fully combine and bring home another championship for the Lakers, they were actively discussing investment trends.

Steve’s reported net worth is $110 million. But we reckon that figure is misplaced. Nash owns a piece of two football teams, Vancouver Whitecaps and RCD Mallorca.

Both teams are flying in their division and have nearly doubled their worth. He also owns a media company called Meathawk, responsible for various Nike commercials and ESPN 30 for 30 segments.

Nash’s smartest investment was to start his own venture capital fund called Bullish. The company has invested in Harry’s, Casper, and Peloton.

He is also a known philanthropist and the Nash Foundation regularly donates millions to charitable causes.

Nash’s investment philosophy and penchant for philanthropy are similar to how Kobe went about distributing his wealth.

