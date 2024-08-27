Nikola Jokic’s $357,500 1-of-1 Gift For His Serbian Teammates Has a Special Message Engraved On It

Nikola Jokic recently impressed everyone with his thoughtful gesture. The Serbian splurged $357,500 to buy Rolex watches for the entire Serbian team that won the bronze medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Although the gift alone impressed fans, it was revealed that the center had a special message engraved on the back of the watches.

An image of the watch was shared on the NBA subreddit detailing everything engraved on its case back. The image has now made its way to other popular social media platforms, leaving fans in awe of Jokic.

The watch that the Serbian players received was a Rolex Cosmograph Daytona. It costs $32,500 and since the center bought one for all 11 of his teammates, it cost him a staggering $357,500. The customized watch carries a special message from the Joker and other symbols to remind them of their heroics at the Olympics.



The back of the watch reads, “From Jokara to my teammates” and also has the last name of each player and “Pariz 2024” engraved on it, commemorating their run in Paris that culminated in a bronze medal win.

"From Jokara to my Teammates"

Nikola Jokic has a special message for his teammates on his $357,000 gift 👀 pic.twitter.com/IvjqJX2lnC — Ballerz Worldwide (@ballaznba) August 27, 2024

The watch also has the Serbian Olympic Committee crest carved on it. Even without these elements, the Rolex Cosmograph Daytona is a special watch. But with Jokic’s customization and personalized touch, each watch is a 1-of-1.

Only weeks ago, the three-time NBA MVP’s father told a local Serbian news outlet that his son finds it difficult to make new friends. He stated that the Nuggets superstar can only form a bond with people who are into basketball or horse racing.

However, the 29-year-old is seemingly friends with all his Serbian teammates. Their gift may have cost the center only three days’ worth of salary. But the gesture to make it a special 1-of-1 edition for each player showcased how he cared about them.