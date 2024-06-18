Gabrielle Union Promotes Husband Dwyane Wade Becoming the Face of Versace Underwear

Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade has landed an interesting endorsement deal and his wife Gabrielle Union couldn’t contain her excitement. The Miami Heat icon was announced as the face of Versace’s new underwear line and did a photoshoot with the luxury brand to unveil their latest collection.

Advertisement

Celebrity stylist Jason Bolden, who frequently collaborates with the couple and Versace, shared a few snaps and videos from the shoot on his Instagram profile. Union shared the post on her Instagram stories with the caption, “The new face of Versace underwear!”, thrilled with her husband’s latest venture.

Gabrielle Union is proud of D Wade becoming Versace underwear's face pic.twitter.com/THOdH2njNb — What are (W)NBA Celebs Upto? (@NBACelebsUpdate) June 17, 2024

Versace’s new underwear line featuring Wade has the Italian brand’s iconic Greca line design on the waistband. A three-pair pack of the stylish briefs will cost buyers $195. The Hall of Famer has become a staple in the brand’s marketing strategy as this collaboration is the third time they’ve worked together.

Dwyane Wade’s Versace partnerships and love for fashion

Before becoming the face of Versace’s new underwear line, Wade was part of the brand’s two eyewear collection launches. He first collaborated with the iconic fashion house in 2023, helping debut their new line of aviators. In January 2024, the Hall of Famer was picked as the face of the brand’s latest eyewear launch campaign named, ‘An Icon Of His Game.‘

Since retiring from the NBA, Wade has been busy exploring his lifelong passion for fashion. In an interview with People Magazine, the Hall of Famer claimed his father inadvertently cultivated his desire to dress well and be fashionable. He said,

“My father has always been a man who would take care of himself… I always knew that’s what I wanted to do: I wanted to be one of them sharp-dressed men who smelled good, who stayed clean-shaved, and all that… Me and my body, we love putting on clothes,” he said. “It’s not something I play around with. It’s a part of my personality, it’s a part of my lifestyle. So I’m not just wearing clothes. I put that s**t on.”

Wade added that attending fashion shows has helped him elevate his dressing style, and he’s willing to be more open to wearing clothes that he wouldn’t have considered in the past. The Hall of Famer has found a new obsession after basketball and much like he did on the court, he’s excelling at it.