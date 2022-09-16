“Dwyane Wade was the ‘Justin Bieber’ of China!” : Gabrielle Union was in awe of her husband’s meteoric fame in China

Dwyane Wade was the centerpiece of the brilliant Miami Heat teams of the 2000s.

The young guard was aptly named the “Flash” and swiftly established himself as a young tyke in the league. Dwyane Wade soon became a superstar and even won Miami their first championship by 2006.

Wade soon developed into one of the finest first options in the league. The Flash’s influence and the Miami Heat culture got LeBron James and Chris Bosh also to form the “Heatles”. Wade was a centerpiece of NBA attention and he was enjoying every minute of it.

Wade’s recognition of his stardom also tailed off in his non-basketball career. Dwyane Wade had established himself as a fashion icon and a part of the legendary Jordan Brand ensemble of athletes.

However, in 2012, Wade recognized the need for change. A change representing his identity and signature alone. “There’s only one Michael Jordan out here” said Wade as he left Jordan brand in the wake.

And there came a brand that was willing to make Wade the face of their basketball presence – Li-Ning. The Chinese sportswear brand was yet to make a big splash in the NBA. And they now had their face.

Whether it was his Li-Ning connection or his general marketability is entirely up for speculation. But, Dwyane Wade is an extremely popular athlete in China. So popular that his wife, Gabrielle Union, found it difficult to process.

How did Gabrielle Union describe Dwyane Wade’s popularity in China?

In her interview with Ellen DeGeneres, China and Wade’s popularity became a topic of conversation. Union describes it as a watershed moment for her, realizing how big a sporting icon her husband is.

According to Union, Wade’s popularity is almost Justin Bieber-esque in China. Gabrielle also expresses surprise in Wade’s status as a fashion icon in China.

Union sarcastically refers to the Chinese loving Wade’s “skinny jeans” and “man-pris” referring to Wade’s bold fashion statements. Wade is sexy in China and the Vice City shall agree too.

Since Stephon Marbury set foot in China and popularised the game, the NBA has had a huge market in China. Dwyane Wade and Li-Ning utilized that and their brand game went skywards.

“The Way of Wade” is a success story, evidently. Literally and figuratively.

