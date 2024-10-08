“Get a Chance to Win”: Eric Gordon Describes What Led Him to Join Paul George and Co. on the Sixers

The Philadelphia 76ers added Paul George to their roster in the offseason. Eric Gordon is another crucial piece that the Sixers added to solving the Championship puzzle.

During a sit-down on Jeff Teague’s Club 520 podcast, Gordon spoke about his decision to join the Philly side. He simply justified the move by claiming that the Sixers seemed to be his best shot at a title. Being familiar with Daryl Morey and other front-office members also provided him an incentive to join the team.

“I want to get a chance to win and I thought Philly cause I’m familiar with their front office – Daryl Morey and all them,” Gordon said.

The 35-year-old spent seven seasons as a member of the Houston Rockets with Daryl Morey as the GM. His relationship with Morey will help the sharpshooter transition seamlessly into the Philly squad.

The 6ft 3” guard also made the right call in parting ways with the Phoenix Suns in search of a title. The Sixers have built a solid core around Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. But now the roster also includes the likes of Paul George, Andre Drummond, and Kelly Oubre Jr., to complete a well-rounded squad.

Philly has been missing an elite two-way wing scorer like PG for a long time. His inclusion is likely to end Embiid and Co.’s Championship woes.

Gordon would help the team by spacing the floor and knocking down wide-open jump shots. He is expected to be the go-to shooter for Nick Nurse’s second unit, a role that Gordon has previously proven to be comfortable with.

Gordon will also be a great mentor for younger players

Eric Gordon played in the starting lineup in the initial years of his career. He proved to be an excellent third-scoring option during his stints with the Los Angeles Clippers and the New Orleans Hornets/New Orleans Pelicans.

However, “The Hobbit” seemed much more comfortable when he was shifted to the bench. In his first year of representing the Rockets, Gordon had an instant impact when he led the second unit. Despite receiving less game time, he scored more points than the previous seasons and bagged the Sixth Man of the Year honor.

His contributions were crucial during the Rockets-Warriors 2018 Western Conference Finals. The Indianapolis native recorded 19 points, helping James Harden and co. nearly upset Steve Kerr’s side.

He also witnessed success in the 2023-2024 season when playing for the Phoenix Suns. Despite sharing the court with three ball-dominant All-NBA players – Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal, Gordon recorded 11 points per game. Hence, there should be no problem for him to be equally effective when he sets foot on the floor alongside the All-Star trio of Embiid, George, and Maxey.