“Get a free Team USA Dream Team cup at McDonalds!”: When Michael Jordan and Patrick Ewing starred in a hilarious advert prior to the 1992 Olympics

Michael Jordan and Patrick Ewing starred in a hilariously wholesome advertisement for McDonalds prior to the 1992 Olympics.

Michael Jordan experienced his ascension from national icon to global superstar during the 1992 Olympics. This sudden rise in exponential popularity for the Chicago Bulls legend was heavily documented during the ‘Last Dance’ docuseries from last summer as it showed clips of fans in Barcelona thronging at the sight of him.

Of course, Michael Jordan wasn’t the only NBA superstar present for the fabled 1992 Summer Olympics. Considering the fact that this was the first time league players were allowed to participate in the Olympics, Team USA was filled to the brim with talent like Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, Charles Barkley, Scottie Pippen, and many more.

This amalgamation of future Hall-of-Famers earned them the moniker of ‘Dream Team’ and also got them several TV spots as well; advertisements for many global brands like McDonalds.

Michael Jordan stars in a McDonalds advertisement in 1992.

Michael Jordan had quite the partnership with McDonalds in the 1990s as he appeared in several advertisements for them. He even had a meal named after himself called the ‘McJordan meal’. The 1992 spot wasn’t the first time he starred in a McD’s advert with fellow NBA superstars either.

Of course, everybody remembers the Larry Bird-Michael Jordan game of H.O.R.S.E where they played for a meal. This one with Chris Mullin and Patrick Ewing however, hasn’t seen much daylight unfortunately.

The basic essence of the advert compared getting Gold at the Olympics to getting rid of your hunger by indulging in some McDonalds fast food. It even featured a snarky remark from Patrick Ewing directed towards Jordan, poking fun at him for being nearly 6 inches shorter than the Knicks legend.

1992 McDonald’s ad for its Dream Team campaign, ft. Chris Mullin, Patrick Ewing, and Michael Jordan. pic.twitter.com/JMPkpNmvUR — NBA Jam (the book) (@nbajambook) February 25, 2019

It’s safe to say that adverts like this are dearly missed by the NBA community and the early to mid 2010s Foot Locker commercials felt like the last remaining TV spots that held any semblance to the ones from the 90s.