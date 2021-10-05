“You all seen that? We can’t do shit”: Bam Adebayo admits that Jimmy Butler smuggled him a “PB&J” midgame vs Hawks in yesterday’s preseason game

Bam Adebayo hilariously reveals that teammate Jimmy Butler snuck in a PB&J sandwich during the pre-season game against the Hawks.

We all know that the Miami Heat duo of Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler have unquestionable chemistry, both on and off the court. This chemistry just became stronger after the incident that took place between the duo in a preseason game.

According to the Heat big man, Butler smuggled a PB&J sandwich in mid-game while Adebayo was on the bench in the second half against Hawks and Trae Young.

Bam Adebayo reveals that Jimmy Butler snuck him a PB&J on the bench in the second half 😂 pic.twitter.com/DvI6lo6CAG — Brendan Tobin (@Brendan_Tobin) October 5, 2021

Thanks to Butler assisting his teammate, Bam Adebayo looked great on Monday. He ended the Heat win with 14 points and five rebounds in 15 minutes.

The Heat fans were also delighted to see new team members Kyle Lowry, Markieff Morris, and even PJ Tucker, who all got valuable minutes under their belt.

What to expect from Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat this season?

When the Heat signed Kyle Lowry, it was clear that they wanted to fight for a championship right away. Kyle Lowry, Jimmy Butler, and Bam Adebayo make up one of the NBA’s best trios. All of them are All-Star caliber players and will be the main focus of Miami’s offense.

The addition of Victor Oladipo has gone under the radar in my opinion. Once he is back to full health, expect him to be a viable scoring option for the Heat.

The Heat front office will certainly hope that Bam Adebayo takes an offensive jump, as he holds the key to help the Heat make a championship run once again. The Heat also have exceptional defenders, with all of their starting five known for their defense. Expect the Heat to locking teams down once the playoff season begins.

Miami Heat are likely going to be one of the higher seeds in the Eastern Conference. However, it will not be easy for the Heat to get to the NBA Finals with teams such as the Nets and Bucks in their way.

Nevertheless, it is always hard to bet against a Jimmy Butler and Eric Spoelstra-led team.

