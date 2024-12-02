“Get Freaky”: Giannis Antetokounmpo Puts Forth an Innuendo After Watching Orlando Jones Flirt

Giannis Antetokounmpo is known as ‘The Greek Freak’ for two reasons. Firstly, because of his freakishly insane athleticism on the court. And secondly, because the Greek superstar has a wild side to him that often comes out during his social media escapades. Over the years, the 29-year-old has grown into his moniker in more ways than one.

Recently, the Bucks star showed us a glimpse of his wild side. A clip of The Beat’s Leslie Segar and Orlando Jones flirting at the 2004 Hoodie Awards recently went viral once again on the internet. In the clip, disregarding the audience, the two stars were seen passionately teasing and almost seducing each other live on the stage.

Without going into the details, let’s see what Giannis had to say about that. The Bucks star wrote, “Get freaky” with a laughing emoji in the comments.

Now, it’s undeniable that it was an innuendo for something inappropriate for public viewing, but Giannis has gained a reputation for that.

Giannis has an interesting comment underneath this IG post pic.twitter.com/Rtjk46Vkpx — tragicpatek (@tragicpatek) December 2, 2024

The Bucks star has had several moments via Instagram live sessions where he has said things that are now part of the meme culture. He proudly addresses himself as a ‘Freak’ because of his wild and NSFW side.

There’s a childish side to Giannis as well. One that likes to have fun, no matter what the situation is.

His ears perk up when a reporter mentions the number 69 in the context of a game. While his comments and reactions are completely harmless, Giannis might want to control the sheer number of innuendos he passes.

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s ‘freaky’ birthday plans

Giannis celebrates his birthday on December 6th. In 2022, when he was in conversation with the media, he was asked if he had anything specific planned for the big day. The NBA Champion started detailing the things he was looking forward to but ended up turning it ‘freaky’, living up to his name.

He said, “I don’t know if my lady has anything planned for me. I hope they have something planned for me. Maybe like a birthday cake, a birthday card, a birthday watch, or maybe jewelry. I would love that.”

Giannis then proceeded to say that he wouldn’t want to go to dinner because he had a game the next day. So, he’d like to have some time with his kids and help his wife put them to bed.

“After I put my kids to bed, you never know what can happen (winks). You know? It might get a little bit freaky,” he added. Giannis’ birthday is coming up in four days, and we can guess what the soon-to-be 30-year-old is expecting as his gift.