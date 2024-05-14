“Get His A** Out The Way”: Jaylen Brown Describes Getting Bumped By A Ref On His Game-Sealing 3

May 11, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) celebrates after making a three-point basket against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the third quarter of game three of the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics capitalized on their postseason momentum to secure a 109-102 Game 4 victory against the Cleveland Cavaliers. However, their road to triumph was filled with an unprecedented and hilarious set of challenges. One such obstacle was beyond bizarre, as an official bumped right into Jaylen Brown as he was taking a clutch-time shot, nearly impacting the outcome of the clash. And as one might expect, he wasn’t best pleased.

The situation circled Brown’s game-sealing three-pointer from the wing late in the fourth quarter. Right before receiving the pass from Jayson Tatum, a game official unintentionally obstructed the 27-year-old’s position. As a result, the Celtics star had to move the referee out of his path, before eventually catching and shooting the ball.

Following the conclusion of the game, Brown revealed the intricate details of the situation, stating, “I don’t think he [the game official] was paying attention but he was in the play…I had to push him out of the way, and then catch the ball…So, that was I was telling him to get his a** out the way”.

This was only the beginning of their comedy of errors. With slightly more than a minute left, Brown’s shot provided the Celtics with an 8-point lead, sealing the fate of the clash. This thrilled Tatum, who went on to excitedly punch his teammate in the chest a bit too hard. This celebratory gesture hurt Brown, leading to him immediately exclaiming, “Damn!”.

In the post-game conference, he elaborated on the situation, jokingly mentioning, “I’mma get Jayson back for that too. I wasn’t paying no attention and he just comes outta nowhere with a left hook straight to the chest. I’mma get him back for that”.

Amidst Brown’s tone of mockery, it was a serious affair to Tatum. In the post-game conference, he justified his gesture as a sign of support to his teammate, stating, “We’re there for each other. Even the most mentally strong person could use some encouragement sometimes”.

Despite the hilarious set of events, the Celtics got what they deserved. With this victory, they have now taken a 3-1 lead in the series. It provides them with a glorious chance to close things out in Game 5 at home.

This could pave the way for their third consecutive Eastern Conference Finals appearance. This time around, they are set to face one of either the New York Knicks or the Indiana Pacers. So, either way, they will be going into this clash as favorites to make the 2024 NBA Finals.