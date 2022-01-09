Basketball

“Klay Thompson, when you’re wakeboarding this summer, throw up the friendly twos”: Drake hilariously flexed on the Warriors guard following Raptors Finals victory

“Klay Thompson, when you’re wakeboarding this summer, throw up the friendly twos”: Drake hilariously flexed on the Warriors guard following Raptors Finals victory
Samir Mehdi

I've been around basketball and have been following the NBA for nearly a decade now, so why not pen down my thoughts on some of the greatest athletes the world has to offer.

Previous Article
"I used to think Peyton Manning was the greatest until I played with Tom Brady": Marquis Flowers changed his mind on the GOAT debate and believes Rob Gronkowski has surpassed Tony Gonzalez
Next Article
"They have been teammates in '18" - Williams banking on GP2 team chemistry between Alex Albon and Nicholas Latifi to deliver big in 2022
NBA Latest Post
“Klay Thompson, when you’re wakeboarding this summer, throw up the friendly twos”: Drake hilariously flexed on the Warriors guard following Raptors Finals victory
“Klay Thompson, when you’re wakeboarding this summer, throw up the friendly twos”: Drake hilariously flexed on the Warriors guard following Raptors Finals victory

Drake didn’t hold back against the Golden State Warriors during the 2019 NBA Finals, including…