“Klay Thompson, when you’re wakeboarding this summer, throw up the friendly twos”: Drake hilariously flexed on the Warriors guard following Raptors Finals victory

Drake didn’t hold back against the Golden State Warriors during the 2019 NBA Finals, including a post Finals dish at Klay Thompson.

With Klay Thompson returning to play tonight against the Cleveland Cavaliers, it’s interesting to look back at a time when the sharpshooting Warriors guard was actually on NBA hardwood: the 2019 NBA Finals. This series saw the Golden State Warriors get dethroned by the Toronto Raptors in 6 games, leading to KD’s departure from the Bay.

During the fairly competitive 6-game series, one of the biggest storylines was off the court with Raptors’ global ambassador, Drake, getting choppy with Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Kevin Durant, and of course, Klay Thompson.

His antics on the sideline ranged from trash-talking every member of the 3x champs to hilariously taking a piece of lint out of Curry’s hair and selling it online.

For those who believed that Drake actually held some ill will against the Warriors however, would sadly be mistaken as he’s good friends with guys like Kevin Durant and Klay. This didn’t stop him from flexing the Raps series victory on them fortunately.

Drake calls out Klay Thompson after the Raptors claim the title.

Drake wouldn’t let his buddies over on the Golden State Warriors heal from their 2019 NBA Finals loss in peace as he took to Instagram live not too long after the Raptors won to celebrate. Several iconic moments came from this live of his but his dig at Klay Thompson would definitely take the cake.

Towards the end of live, he said Klay to say ‘hi’ to him while he goes wake-boarding in the summer. ‘Friendly twos’, as the Grammy-nominated artist would put it.

The two have shared quite a few moments on social media together as well, with Drake most recently recreating one of Thompson’s infamous Instagram live sessions he has from his boat while riding it on the San Fransico Bay.

Safe to say that it’s all friendly banter between the two.